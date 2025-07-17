November 19, 1972 — July 10, 2025

Overland Park

It is with great sadness that we share the news that Michelle Suzanne Stein passed away on July 10, 2025 at the age of 52, in Overland Park, Kansas. Born on November 19, 1972, in Enid, Oklahoma, Michelle’s life was filled with hard work but also with as much fun and adventure as she could create.

Michelle lived in many places throughout her life: Oklahoma, Missouri, Kentucky, Texas (Lubbock, Waco, Houston), Washington DC and Kansas. And, she loved to travel, especially to Europe.

Highly organized, very creative, and focused on achieving great things, Michelle obtained degrees from Baylor University and Kansas State University. She worked as a Congressional Communications Director for Congressman Michael Burgess, of Texas– a job she greatly enjoyed. She also loved working for former House Speaker Newt Gingrich at his policy institute, the Gingrich Group. One of her proudest achievements there was the publication of an article in the Dallas Morning News, which she co-wrote with Mr. Gingrich about the Alzheimer’s disease “moonshot” project.

Although Michelle was very sophisticated in her professional life, she was always a kid-at-heart. Throughout her life, Michelle loved Snoopy, Scooby-Doo, Wonder Woman, Star Wars, Harry Potter, and all things Disney. She was always dreaming of new places to go and have fun.

Michelle faced many health problems throughout her life, including most prominently her bi-polar disorder; heart failure when she turned 40; and severe migraines which developed in her final years, making it impossible for her to continue to work. Through all of this, she relied on her Christian faith to help her through the roughest moments. Her tenacity when faced with these setbacks ensured that Michelle overcame the roadblocks in her way for many years.

Michelle never married, but she was the world’s greatest aunt to her nephew, Adam. She doted on him and was always trying to think of ways for the two of them to have fun together, whether it was traveling to Disney World, taking a cruise, or just hanging out together in her apartment, playing with her cat.

Michelle will be remembered as a person who was always professional in her work, but fun-loving in her personal life. She was always planning her next vacation.

The family kindly requests that any donations in Michelle’s honor be made to the American Heart Association or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Michelle is survived by her father, Dean Stein; her older sister, Jennifer; and her nephew, Adam. The Visitation for Michelle will be on Friday, July 25th, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, Kansas 66203. The Funeral for Michelle will follow immediately at 7:00 PM at Amos Funeral Home. The Burial for Michelle will be on Saturday, July 26th, at 3:00pm at Peace Lutheran Church of Albert, Kansas, where Michelle will be laid to rest next to her sweet mother, Dixie, who preceded her in death. Michelle will be deeply missed.

