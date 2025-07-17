Nam Hoa Bui

August 21, 1941 — July 15, 2025

Olathe

Please check back at a later date for a full obituary.

In addition to flowers the family asks any donations be made to Olathe Hospice House.

Graveside Service

Saturday, July 19, 2025

Starts at 1:00 pm (Central time)

Johnson County Memorial Gardens

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.