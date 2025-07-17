fbpx
Obituaries
Obituaries
Johnson County Obituaries

Nam Hoa Bui

Share this story:

August 21, 1941 — July 15, 2025
Olathe

Please check back at a later date for a full obituary.

In addition to flowers the family asks any donations be made to Olathe Hospice House.

Graveside Service

Saturday, July 19, 2025

Starts at 1:00 pm (Central time)

Add to Calendar

Johnson County Memorial Gardens

11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.

Previous article
Keith Roger Taylor
Next article
Wendy (Windell) Laverne Knaak

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2025
Website by Web Publisher PRO

The Post's copyrighted work may not be used to train large language models or otherwise develop artificial intelligence tools without the express written consent of Post Publishing Inc.