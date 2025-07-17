Obituaries July 17, 2025 Johnson County Obituaries Nam Hoa Bui Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL August 21, 1941 — July 15, 2025 Olathe Please check back at a later date for a full obituary. In addition to flowers the family asks any donations be made to Olathe Hospice House. Graveside Service Saturday, July 19, 2025 Starts at 1:00 pm (Central time) Add to Calendar Johnson County Memorial Gardens 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210 Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens. Previous articleKeith Roger TaylorNext articleWendy (Windell) Laverne Knaak