Sheryl Rene Samuelson Martinson

September 10th, 1953 – July 12th, 2025

Sheryl Rene Martinson (née Samuelson) passed away Saturday, July 12, 2025, at her home in Merriam, Kansas.

Sheryl was born September 10, 1953, in West Union, Iowa, to Marjorie and Philip Samuelson. She was the second of four children, the eldest daughter.

After high school, Sheryl continued her education, first in interior design and later in cosmetology. Sheryl loved connecting with people through her work as a nanny, a bank teller, a waitress, a cosmetologist, a sales clerk, a Sunday school teacher, a school secretary, a Pharmacy Technician, and her faith.

In 1978, Sheryl married Eric Martinson. They raised three children: Eli and Emily and their granddaughter, Brilee. Together they played cards, danced, enjoyed concerts, cared for their home, parented, grand-parented, laughed, cried, struggled, and loved for 47 years.

Sheryl was preceded in death by her parents, her stepmother, Dorothy, her sister, Denise, and her daughter, Emily. She is survived by her husband, Eric; son and daughter-in-law, Eli and Kim; grandchildren, Brilee, Ethan, Azzy, and Rain; brothers, Dennis and Sharm; nieces, Teona Wolford, Sheila Ongie, Abby Folsom, and Kathryn Samuelson; and nephews, Boyd Samuelson, Nick King, and Zach King.

Sheryl was cremated. Interment will be at the Freeport Cemetery with a private celebration of life.

As was typical, Sheryl “didn’t want a fuss” over her passing, so to honor her request, in lieu of cards or flowers, memorials maybe made to the Freeport Cemetary Association (in care of Julie Pitz, 1735 254th St., Decorah, IA 52101) or to any of the following: COPD Foundation, the American Lung Association, the Pulmonary Education and Research Foundation, the Audubon Society, or any organization doing good in the world.

