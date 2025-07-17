Roxie Hammill July 17, 2025 Community Events 3 min. read Johnson County’s Theatre in the Park could get giant TV screen to host World Cup watch parties County park officials are trying to expedite the purchase of a 20-by-30-foot LED screen in time for summer 2026. JCPRD officials say Theatre in the Park at Shawnee Mission Park could host up to 4,000 people for a World Cup watch party. File photo. The World Cup is still a year away, but supply chain and tariff uncertainties have Johnson County park district officials hurrying to secure a giant digital viewing screen for watch parties the county wants to host during the world’s biggest sporting event next July. On Wednesday, county park board members unanimously gave their blessing to an exception to competition, a step that will expedite plans to buy the screen and have it set up a year from now. Park officials want to buy a 20-by-30-foot LED screen and the tech equipment to be able to operate it at multiple watch parties at Theater in the Park at Shawnee Mission Park. Screen itself costs nearly $292,000 The equipment costs $291,968 from AV Solutions, said Jeff Stewart, executive director of the district. Stewart told park board members that staff also explored renting the equipment, which would cost $170,000, not including the labor to set it up. But he said buying it makes more sense because it could continue to be used by Theater in the Park and for county events over the course of its estimated eight- to-ten-year lifespan. The equipment is compatible with Harvest Production equipment already in use at the theater, he said. All in all, the estimate for the equipment plus all the other things that go into the watch parties — staffing, security, marketing, signage and more — is $500,000. People gathered in June 2025 at the Aspiria campus in Overland Park for a kickoff event for the 2026 World Cup. Photo credit Leah Wankum. Theatre in the Park can host up to 4,000 people Kansas City is one of the North American host cities and the games held here are expected to bring 600,000 visitors to the Kansas City area. Theater in the Park at Shawnee Mission Park is an apt venue for the watch parties, which have been a mainstay of past World Cups in other countries, Stewart said. The park has the capacity for 3,000 to 4,000 watch party attendees, ample parking, and it’s fenced, with recent improvements in accessibility for persons with disabilities, he added. Can it get here in time? But there is a worry that the equipment might not arrive in time. Stewart said the lead time when park staff started working on the idea was four months, but has since increased to eight to eleven months. ”Time is of the essence with this,” Stewart said. Board members asked if the district could get complete assurance that the screen would come on time, but Stewart said that will depend on the potential tariff impacts. However, he said, the park district has a good relationship with Harvest Productions, and he was confident Harvest would help with some loaned equipment should the order hit a snag. Fans at the Power & Light District in Kansas City, Missouri, reacted to FIFA’s selection of Kansas City as one of 16 North American sites for the 2026 men’s World Cup matches in June 2022. File photo credit KCUR 89.3. County Commissioner Jeff Meyers, who sits on the park board, said “This kind of equipment is essential for doing the events that we’re wanting to do.” He said he’s attended World Cup events in other countries and, “I think Theater in the Park will outshine even some places I went to in Europe. I’m excited about it. My biggest concern is getting the equipment here prior to the World Cup.” World Cup will impact Theatre in the Park’s ’26 season Holding the watch party would require changes in Theater in the Park’s 2026 outdoor season. The theater would have to schedule two productions before the games and two after, extending its outdoor season and potentially driving up operational costs, according to a staff report. The purchase of the giant LED screen is set to be taken up for discussion by the county commission next week. Previous articleDrowning calls have spiked this summer in Johnson County — How to keep kids safe About the author Roxie HammillRoxie Hammill is a freelance journalist who reports frequently for the Post and other Kansas City area publications. You can reach her at roxieham@gmail.com. LATEST HEADLINES Drowning calls have spiked this summer in Johnson County — How to keep kids safe This year’s Best of Johnson County Home Services and Supplies Winners Overland Park Police investigating multi-vehicle crash on Metcalf involving teens Local eatery Burg & Barrel opening at Ranch Mart North in Leawood Job opening: Johnson County Post hiring full-time reporter to cover Olathe