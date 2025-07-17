Nov 01, 1942 – Jul 08, 2025

Wendy (Windell) Laverne Knaak, age 82 passed away on July 8, 2025, in Overland Park, Kansas. She was born on November 1, 1942, in Georgetown, Arkansas to Elmer Burton and Mary Lee Acree.

Wendy graduated from Emporia High School in 1960. She married John Edward Knaak on July 17, 1960, in Emporia Kansas. They lived in Wichita Kansas, then in 1962 moved to Macon Missouri where her daughter Cheryl was born. In 1962 they moved to Oklahoma City and then Duncan Oklahoma where her son John Jr. was born in 1967. They also lived in Lawton Oklahoma. In 1973 they bought the Ben Franklin store in Hillsboro, Kansas which Wendy and John ran until 1995. Wendy lived in Hillsboro Kansas until she moved to Overland Park Kansas in 2019 to be closer to her daughter.

Wendy is survived by her devoted daughter Cheryl (Brian) Smith of Independence Missouri; her son John E. Knaak Jr of Wichita Kansas; two brothers Robert Acree of Newton Kansas; Dan Ramsey of Madison Kansas; a brother-in-law Richard (Marilyn) Knaak of Springfield Missouri; a sister-in-law DeeAnn Knaak of Emporia Kansas; a daughter-in-law LeaAnn Knaak of Hillsboro Kansas; and her two cherished granddaughters Tiffany (Jason) Funk of Hillsboro Kansas; and Brooke Knaak of Newton Kansas.

Wendy was preceded in death by her parents Elmer Burton and Mary Lee Bell Acree; her beloved spouse of 57 years John E. Knaak; her brother Terry Ramsey, her sister Martha Vinson; and brother-in-law R. Bruce Knaak.

Wendy was a woman of faith and loved being with her family. John and Wendy traveled quite a bit with their young family, enjoying places all over the United States especially national parks. John and Wendy also traveled to Hawaii; as well as Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. Wendy loved collectables and shopping with her daughter for stylish clothes, as well as crafting (their Ben Franklin store included a craft department). She also loved to bowl and played on a women’s league. Wendy is remembered in the Memory Care facility where she lived in her last years as always helping others who were worse off than her.

Cremation is planned. The family will have a Celebration of Life for Wendy with a place and date to be announced later.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.