Blue Valley School District: Patrons invited to apply for Blue Valley Recreation Commission vacancies

Patrons of Blue Valley Schools interested in recreation and community service are invited to apply for commissioner openings on the Blue Valley Recreation Commission (BVRC). Previous recreation commission experience isn’t required.

Seven commissioners, all members of the community, are appointed by the Blue Valley Board of Education to serve staggered four-year terms. Two commissioners are appointed from each of the three board member districts, and one is an at-large appointment open to a person residing anywhere within the district boundaries. The open positions are in the northwest and south districts. Applicants must reside within the boundaries of that district. The appointed commissioners will serve a four-year term, beginning October 1, 2025.

Any resident interested in a position on the commission is invited to apply online by August 15. For additional information, visit www.bluevalleyk12.org/BVRC.

The school district’s involvement with the commission is limited by statute, holding it responsible for the BVRC by appointing its commissioners, approving the budget and authorizing lease agreements.

The Blue Valley Board of Education will oversee the search process and conduct interviews. The BVRC is a policy-setting board, typically meeting at 7 p.m. on the third Wednesday of the month. Commissioners must be able to attend these meetings. In addition, commissioners serve on several committees, represent the commission at events and must be available for staff consultation. They receive no pay for their service to the commission.