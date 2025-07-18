A man in his 60s has minor injuries following a rollover crash on Midland Drive at Interstate 435 on Thursday evening.

In an emailed response to questions, Shawnee Public Safety Information Officer Emily Rittman said the crash happened at about 5:21 p.m.

Rittman said the driver of a Honda SUV was traveling westbound on Midland Drive, approaching I-435, and the driver of a Toyota SUV was going northbound on I-435.

The Honda SUV rolled onto its roof in the crash.

“The driver of the overturned vehicle was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries,” Rittman said. “The other driver was not transported and had no visible injuries.”

Police have not said how the crash occurred.

Due to ongoing construction work on the southbound I-435 bridge, the exit and entrance ramps for northbound I-435 are being used as through lanes.

At the same time, westbound Midland Drive traffic must enter northbound onto the interstate, as Midland remains closed under the highway.

The bridge re-decking project is expected to be completed by the end of December.

The crash caused police to block access to I-435 from Midland Drive, diverting all traffic east on Midland. All traffic from the interstate that was trying to use the ramps as a through lane was sent east on Midland.

Westbound Midland was also closed at Renner Road.

The crashed vehicles were towed away and all lanes reopened before 6:30 p.m.