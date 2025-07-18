SMSD News: We are One Shawnee Mission…Because Kids

We have officially started the 2025-2026 school year in Shawnee Mission School District!

Even though students will return to classes in August, many educators are already getting ready for the start of the school year. As they prepare, they do so with the 2025-2026 Shawnee Mission School District theme for this year: …Because Kids.

Click here to see a video of Superintendent Dr. Michael Schumacher talking about the Because Kids theme.

This theme invites our community to think about why we do the work we do for students. In our schools, whether it is feeding students, cleaning buildings, nursing students through sickness or injury, or teaching or coaching – every action points back to one purpose: “Because Kids.”

We are also so grateful that our community shows up for Shawnee Mission schools in countless ways. From volunteering and supporting facilities improvements to mentoring, cheering and encouraging students in all of their academic and extra-curricular pursuits. All of it, done “Because Kids.”

We want each student to achieve their personal best and we help them do that by providing them the best learning environments and opportunities. We serve every student, every day–and we will do all that is necessary in serving that mission…Because Kids!

