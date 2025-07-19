Your Library: Celebrate the power of stories, choice, and community at Library Lets Loose!

Written by Melissa Stan, Johnson County Library Foundation Donor Relations Coordinator

Every September, something magical happens at the Johnson County Library. The energy buzzes with celebration. We turn up the music, bring out the tastiest bites and beverages, and let loose — all in support of the Library.

This year, as we mark the 10th anniversary of Library Lets Loose, we’re embracing the theme “Freedom to Read.” It’s a perfect time to reflect on what that freedom means — and why it matters more than ever.

Why this theme?

According to Lisa Larson-Bunnell, one of this year’s event co-chairs:

“What better theme for our times? Freedom to Read is a celebration of intellectual freedom. It’s an acknowledgement that our ability to access information and literary works of our choosing is a fundamental value in our country that is worth fighting to protect.”

That powerful realization inspired the entire celebration — not just as a party, but as a statement of values. Because when you support the Library, you support the idea that access to books, ideas, and information is not just a service — it’s a right.

What Is intellectual freedom, really?

Intellectual freedom is the right of every individual to seek and receive information from all points of view — without restriction. It protects your ability to explore ideas, form your own opinions, and engage with diverse perspectives, even (and especially) when they challenge your assumptions.

From a Library article in 2024: “When access to ideas is limited, so is freedom. Johnson County Library upholds the American Library Association’s Freedom to Read, Freedom to View, and Library Bill of Rights policies. These statements affirm our belief that people should be trusted to make their own choices.”

That belief is central to the Library’s mission. It’s why our shelves are filled with stories from all walks of life, and why your privacy, autonomy, and curiosity are honored every time you check out a book, ask a question, or attend a program.

Freedom you can feel

Whether you’re diving into a bestselling thriller, helping a child find their first favorite book, exploring history, or learning a new skill — the freedom to read empowers every moment of discovery.

Libraries don’t tell you what to think — we believe in your right to think for yourself. And we believe that stories, in all their forms, connect us, challenge us, and help us grow.

So…what’s Library Lets Loose got to do with it?

When you attend, sponsor, or donate to Library Lets Loose, you’re not just enjoying a fun night out (although there will be drinks, dancing, and delightful desserts). You’re directly supporting programs and services that uphold the freedom to read and learn.

Your support helps:

Keep books and materials accessible to all.

Fund programs that promote literacy, digital skills, and lifelong learning.

Ensure our collections reflect and serve the wonderfully diverse community of Johnson County.

Protect open access to ideas in a rapidly changing world.

It’s one unforgettable night with a lasting impact.

Join the celebration Saturday, September 20, 6:30–10 p.m. at Central Resource Library. Get your tickets now at LibraryLetsLoose.org. If you can’t attend, consider making a gift to support the Library.

We hope to see you there — in your dancing shoes, dressed in red, white, and blue. Come celebrate your freedom to read, explore, question, and grow. Let’s toast to stories, community, and the joy of letting loose for a great cause.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom