Two men are in the Johnson County Jail after leading Kansas City, Missouri, police on a chase that crossed the state line on Saturday evening.

In an emailed response to questions, Ofc. Alayna Gonzalez, a public information officer for KCPD, said the men in the SUV were wanted for an armed robbery that occurred earlier on Saturday.

Gonzalez said KCPD officers started chasing the vehicle near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and U.S. Highway 71.

After crossing into Johnson County, the pursuit ended at about 8:20 p.m. when the suspect driver lost control of the Jeep SUV about a block west of Metcalf Avenue where 91st Terrace curves around at Foster Street.

“While being pursued, the driver of the vehicle struck a light pole before both individuals exited the vehicle and ran on foot,” Gonzalez said. “Both subjects were taken into custody for further investigation with the assistance of Overland Park Police, and no injuries were reported.”

The Jeep was westbound on 91st Street, west of Metcalf, when the driver lost control and jumped the curb on the northwest corner of 91st Terrace at Foster Street. The out-of-control SUV knocked down a traffic signal pole and ripped a fire hydrant from the ground.

The SUV continued across 91st Terrace, jumping the curb again, and finally coming to a stop in the grass near the Meadowlark Hill Apartments on the southwest corner of the intersection.

With the assistance of a KCPD helicopter, along with K-9 units from KCPD and Overland Park Police, both suspects were taken into custody as they were trying to hide inside the apartment building.

Overland Park firefighters were called to the crash scene for a possible vehicle fire, but determined that the SUV was not on fire.

Johnson County Med-Act paramedics responded to check both suspects for injuries.

The suspect driver, a 30-year-old Kansas City, Missouri resident, was transported by ambulance to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with minor injuries from the crash.

Johnson County Sheriff’s Office booking logs show that the other suspect who was a passenger in the SUV was booked at 11:23 p.m. He is a Kansas City, Missouri resident born in 1991, and is currently held on a felony charge of recklessly fleeing a law enforcement officer.

The driver was not booked into the jail until 4:43 a.m. Sunday. He also faces a felony charge of recklessly fleeing a law enforcement officer.

Gonzalez did not specify the charges the suspects may face in Jackson County, Missouri, once they are extradited.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and no other injuries were reported.