Alice B Campbell

Alice Anne Campbell passed away peacefully at the age of 94 on Sunday afternoon, June 22, 2025, in her longtime home of Prairie Village, Kansas.

She was born on February 5, 1931, in Summit, New Jersey, to Harold and Marjorie Bredehoft and was preceded in death by her parents and her younger brother, John Curtis (Arleta) Bredehoft.

Alice grew up in Millington, New Jersey, where she and her family shared a passion for archery. They were active members of an archery club, attended summer camps, and competed in tournaments throughout New England. At age sixteen, Alice became the National Junior Women’s Champion.

She graduated from Morristown High School and in 1948 earned her Bachelor of Science degree from the New Jersey College for Women in 1952 (part of Rutgers University). In 1953, she entered the Medical College of Virginia (now Virginia Commonwealth University) and completed her degree in Physical Therapy.

Alice worked as a Physical Therapist throughout her professional career. While working at Warm Springs, Georgia, she met her first husband, James (Jim) Buford, a polio patient. They married in Kansas City and made their home in Prairie Village, Kansas. Alice worked at the well-known Dickson-Diveley Orthopedic Clinic, where she cared for many of the area’s top athletes for the Chiefs and Royals.

After Jim’s passing due to polio complications, Alice was introduced to Robert Campbell through mutual tennis friends. Bob had also experienced loss, having lost his first wife to cancer. In October 1978, Alice and Bob were married at Colonial Presbyterian Church in Kansas City, beginning a new chapter of adventure together.

Alice and Bob shared a love of travel, tennis at Leawood Country Club, golf at Indian Hills Country Club, Bella Vista, Arkansas, and Palm Desert, California. They were always eager to try something new — even white-water rafting at a not-so-young age!

Alice loved gardening, lawn care, and reading. She was a devoted fan of the Kansas City Athletics, Chiefs, and Royals. She will be remembered for her compassionate and caring heart, always putting others before herself.

In 1969, Alice and Jim opened their home to Pam and John Connor, two teenage children of Jim’s sister, after the loss of their parents, providing them with a loving home and remaining a part of their lives always. When Alice married Bob, she warmly welcomed his two sons Roger and John, their wives, children, and grandchildren, embracing the growing family with open arms.

Those who knew Alice will remember her as a sharp, business-minded woman — in many ways, ahead of her time. Her smile and laughter lit up every room. She accepted people just as they were, loving her family and her beloved dogs in equal, wholehearted measure.

A memorial service will be held at Signature Funerals 406 D East Bannister Road, Kansas City, Missouri 64131 on Monday, July 21, from 1:00 to 3:00 PM, with eulogies and shared memories from 2:00 to 2:30 PM.

The family extends its heartfelt thanks to the caring staff of the Songbird Unit at Meadowbrook Senior Living and Catholic Hospice of Kansas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Community Hospice of Kansas — online donations can be made easily at https://catholiccommunityhealth.org/.

Alice often said she felt blessed by the love and richness brought into her life by both the Campbell and Connor families. In truth, she was the blessing—a cherished presence whose memory will live on in the hearts of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and all who had the joy of knowing her.

Obituary published by Signature Funerals.