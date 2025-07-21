April 15, 1938 – July 16, 2025

Betty Ann Pera, 87, of Lenexa, Kan., died July 16, 2025, at Garden Terrace Alzheimer’s Center.

She was born April 15, 1938, in Atlanta to Paul and Annabelle (Westring) Gant. Her family moved to Kansas City when she was in elementary school. Betty graduated from Westport High School in 1956 and from Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kan., in 1960 with a degree in elementary education. She was an outstanding student, a high school cheerleader and Bethany’s homecoming queen.

After college, she taught first grade in the Topeka school district for one year before joining the Shawnee Mission School District at Mohawk Elementary. She met Roland Pera on a blind date, and they were married in 1963 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Kansas City, Mo.

After raising her children, Betty returned to teaching, spending 15 more years in the Shawnee Mission and Blue Valley school districts. Teaching was her passion — she not only guided generations of first graders but also taught her daughters and grandchildren to read and write. Many treasured family photos show her with a child or grandchild in her lap, reading from one of her favorite children’s books.

Betty had a green thumb, planting beautiful pots of flowers outdoors and nurturing dozens of indoor plants including orchids and violets. She also had a gift for keeping things neat and orderly, so much so that her family coined a term for it— “Bettying” — when she put something away moments after it was set down.

She was an active member of Immanuel Lutheran Church. One of the gifts she shared over many years was visiting church members and friends who were homebound or residing in senior living communities. Many friends subsequently followed her lead, visiting her often in her two years of care at Garden Terrace.

Betty is survived by her husband, Roland; two brothers, Jim Gant and his wife, Betty Jean, of Joplin, Mo., and Tom Gant of Kansas City, Mo.; two daughters, Heather Winker and her husband, Jeff, of Shawnee, Kan., and Holly Pera of Prairie Village, Kan.; and three grandchildren, Allison Winker, and Anthony and Christian Mazza.

A visitation will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1700 Westport Road, Kansas City, MO 64111. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. followed by a luncheon, both at the church. Memorial donations may be sent to Immanuel Lutheran Church at the same address.

Obituary published by Charter Funerals.