Donna Lou Van Goethem

November 5, 1929 — July 20, 2025

Mission

Donna Lou (Smith) Van Goethem passed away at Trustwell Living Mission Springs Assisted Living on July 20, 2025 at the age of 95.

Her parents were Orval and Edna (Mathes) Smith. She was born in Kansas City, Kansas, November 5, 1929.

She lived in the Kansas City area all of her life. She graduated from St. John Memorial High School, Olathe, Kansas class of 1947 and received her diploma as a registered nurse from the Kansas University Medical School in 1950. She spent most of her working career at Kansas University Medical Center, over 32 years.

Donna donated too many charities and was always giving a helping hand to someone who needed it. She enjoyed traveling here in the US and abroad and kept up with many friends and family. After retirement she enjoyed doing volunteer work.

Donna is survived by son David Van Goethem and spouse Cheryl, Stilwell, KS, daughter Diane Armon, Fairway, KS, half-sister Barbara Jean Thomas, Snowflake, AZ, daughter-in-law Theresa Van Goethem, Kansas City, KS, son-in-law Allen Armon Fairway, KS, sister-in-law Tomoko Smith, Moreno Valley, CA. She has six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren that were very precious to her.

She was preceded in death by her parents Orval and Edna (Mathes) Smith, a sister, Dorothy Brown and three brothers, Marvin, Russell and Roe Smith, her son Dan Van Goethem and one grandson.

Memorials in Lieu of flowers are requested for First Baptist Church of Overland Park, 8200 W 96th St, Overland Park, KS 66212

Funeral service will be held at Amos Family Funeral Home with visitation beginning on August 9, 2025 at 10:00 am with service immediately following at 11:00 am.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.