Eve Marie Harper

September 25, 1970 — July 2, 2025

Kansas City, Missouri

Eve Harper, 54, of Kansas City, Missouri passed away on July 2, 2025, surrounded by family sharing their deep love and gratitude for all she brought to our world. Visitation will be at Muehlebach Funeral Home on Monday, July 21st from 3:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Formal services will include Rosary to be prayed on Tuesday, July 22nd at Christ the King Catholic Church at 8:30 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial will follow the Rosary at 9:00 a.m. with procession to Mt. Olivet cemetery. The family invites all that knew Eve to celebrate her with us at Magnolia Event Space in Brookside 11:00 am – 3:00 pm that afternoon. As Eve was an avid Royals fan, feel free to come in your Royals gear. You are welcome at any of the events that are convenient for you. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions may be given in Eve’s honor to Pet Resource Center of Kansas City, Always & Furever or the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation or Masses at Christ the King in Eve’s name.

Eve was born September 25, 1970, the daughter of Edward L. (Jr.) and Ronnie (Bahler) Harper, in Kansas City and spent her childhood in Fairway, Kansas and her adult life living in the Waldo neighborhood. Eve’s is a story of a life well-lived, built on love, relationships and a connection to people. After high school, Eve entered the service industry. In the year 2000, she started working at Stroud’s Restaurant and was proud to continue her relationship with the family business until 2023. People that know Eve first tell you about her smile, her sweet disposition, infectious laugh and genuine acceptance and care for others. Eve was incredibly strong, loyal, caring, the true definition of the words “friend” and “sister.” She was a truthteller (even when you might not want to hear it), fair and would do anything for you. Patty, the parent of Eve’s close friend, will tell you she was a person that would make any parent proud to call her daughter.

Eve loved all animals, especially her cats Samantha and Mischief. As an avid sports fan, she often attended Royals (always picked Mustard in the hot dog race at the K), Chiefs and MU games. Her other hobbies included gatherings with family and friends, Monday night dinner group, live music, travel, frisbee golf and dining (finding it hard to pass up a Mexican restaurant). She was very proud when she was baptized and became Catholic on April 20, 2025.

She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her sister, Kay Harper, her devoted boyfriend, Dominic Dasta, affectionately known as “Dom”, who loved her dearly and her cousins (Harper, Whitted), many second cousins (Bahler, Elder, Gordon, DeShon), many lifelong friends and their children, who consider her an aunt.

Wherever a beautiful soul has been there is a trail of beautiful memories …… Eve left us quite a trail.

The family would like to extend deep gratitude to her fiercely devoted friends Missy Byrnes Schuster, Cindy McCune Long, Courtney Fletcher, Jenny and Bart Nelson for their unwavering support in Eve’s final month. The family would also like to thank the nursing staff at KU Cambridge Tower Floor 9 and Kansas City Hospice for providing compassionate care to Eve in her final months.

