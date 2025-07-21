December 28, 1940 — June 30, 2025

Leawood

Gay Ann Covell, 84, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2025, at St. Luke’s South Hospital.

Gay was born on December 28, 1940, in Wichita, Kansas. A lifelong learner and passionate educator, Gay graduated from Baker University in Baldwin City, KS in 1962 and went on to earn two master’s degrees. She devoted her professional life to teaching followed by serving as a social worker for the Shawnee Mission School District, where she made a lasting impact on countless students and families.

Gay married the love of her life, Kent Covell, and together they shared 61 devoted years of marriage. She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Kyle Covell, whom she grieved deeply following his tragic passing three years ago.

She is survived by her husband Kent; her daughter, Kamin (Mike) Shafer; and her cherished grandsons, Koben, Deken, and Logan, who were the light of her life and sister, Claudia. Gay was a proud and loving grandmother who played an active and meaningful role in their lives.

Known for her boundless energy and adventurous spirit, Gay remained active well into her 70s. She found joy in snow and water skiing, tennis, racquetball, bike riding, and running in her younger years. Gay had a generous heart and was always quick to offer help, or a warm welcome. In her later years, she became a devoted caregiver to her husband, tending to him with the same strength, compassion, and selflessness that defined her entire life.

There will be a celebration of life on August 23rd, 1:00 at Johnson County funeral chapel and memorial gardens 11200 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park KS 66210. Memorial contributions may be made to Teton Science Schools in Jackson, Wyoming — an organization that held deep meaning for Gay and her late son, Kyle.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.