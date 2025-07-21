Jack Corral

Jack David Corral was born on January 10th, 2008, in Cape Coral, Florida to Jon and Jaime Corral. He will always be a wonderful big brother and role model to Joey and Josh Corral.

Jack was passionate about music. He attended Blue Valley Northwest High School, where he played trumpet in the Howlin’ Huskies Marching Band and was proud to become a section leader. He also played guitar in the jazz band and enjoyed taking honors music theory. Jack was looking forward to playing his first real gig at the Kansas City Jazz Museum. He loved going to concerts, writing songs, and playing video games on the computer he built piece-by-piece. Most of all, he cherished sharing time with his beautiful group of friends.

He cared deeply for his grandparents, Michael and Del Pisci, Overland Park, Kansas, and Frank and Elsa Corral, Sarasota, Florida/Comins, Michigan. Poppa Mike was Jack’s first best friend. They have been playing guitars and singing classic rock songs together for Jack’s entire life, which inspired and fostered his love of music. In the summers, Jack would travel to Michigan to skeetshoot, canoe, and fish at Grampa Frank’s cabin. He would always joke about moving there one day to live in the great outdoors.

Jack loved adventure. As a scout, he conquered Philmont with his father and his dear friend Gryffin. His many adventures included the beaches in Florida, California and Texas, big city fun in New York and Chicago, and outdoor hiking in Colorado and New Mexico. His biggest trip was taken sophomore year to Rome, Italy with his marching band. He was looking forward to marching with them again at Disney World, as well as planning a celebration trip to Mexico with his best friends.

He moved to Kansas City with his mom and dad when he was just a baby. Jack was a

downtown kiddo and loved daily trips to the Kansas City Public Library, joining his mom at the Nelson-Atkins Museum, and discovering new things during camp at Science City in Union Station. Jack was connected to Judaism through attending preschool at The J, becoming a Bar Mitzvah at The Temple Congregation B’nai Jehudah, and spending two fun-filled summers at Camp Sabra.

He was planning to attend the University of Kansas after graduating high school. Jack has always been an excellent student, enrolled in many honors classes and inducted into the National Honors Society. He was most curious about science throughout his life, but more recently thinking about a career in business and finance. He often talked about becoming so successful that he could take care of everybody and discover all that life has to offer.

Even at a very young age, Jack had a sharp and witty sense of humor. He questioned

everything and pushed boundaries. Sarcasm was his love language, always making jokes, teasing, and laughing with his brothers, friends and parents. If you received a strange pet name or you were teased incessantly with a running joke, you knew that Jack loved you.

He had a deep sense of justice and enjoyed discussing his values as they pertain to politics and everyday life. He believed in philanthropy. Jack also loved animals, especially all of his pets that he grew up with and cared for. He wanted his cat, Sir Thomas, to join him at college.

Jack is survived by his beloved family: Jonathan, his namesake and soulmate, Jaime, his proud mother who made his precious body, Joseph and Joshua, his brothers who look up to him and will forever carry his memory forward with love, Aunt Jill and her wife Giti, his cousins who he loved so much, Ross, Preston, Naina, Blake, Theo, and Owen. His aunts Kathy, Michelle, Gina, and Shelley, who wrapped him up in so much love. Jack is at peace with his great grandparents, Ross and Jean Pisci and Nancy and Joseph Rosen.

Finally, Jack is survived by so many dear friends. A special thank you to Mete, Sam, Gryffin, Gavin, Matthew, and Ethan. You are Jack’s people, who have always been there for him.

Obituary published by Louis Memorial Chapel.