Obituaries July 21, 2025 Johnson County Obituaries James (Jim) L. Ruhlen April 23, 1946 — July 4, 2025 Prairie Village Please check back at a later date for a full obituary. Memorial Service Saturday, August 30, 2025 Starts at 3:00 pm (Central time) Johnson County Funeral Chapel 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, KS 66210 Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.