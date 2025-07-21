JCCC Updates: JCCC to launch new diesel technology program in September

This September, Workforce Development and Continuing Education (WDCE) at Johnson County Community College (JCCC) will begin offering a Diesel Technology Certificate program.

In just three months, students can learn the entry-level skills they need to begin a career in automotive maintenance and repair for diesel-powered equipment. Diesel equipment includes automobiles, construction and farm equipment, freight trucks, trains, and buses. Diesel technicians work in a variety of settings to oversee and improve the performance of personal/commercial vehicles with electronic functions and advanced computer controls.

“The need for diesel technicians has never been greater,” said Jessica Johnson, Executive Director of Workforce Development and Continuing Education. “We are proud to offer this certification to train the next generation of technicians to meet the demands of area employers and our local community.”

More about the program

Learn more about the Diesel Tech program, which was recently featured on Fox 4’s Great Day KC.

After 200 classroom hours, students gain skills and experience in preventative maintenance and inspections. They perform procedures on electrical, brakes, lubrication, HVAC, diagnostics equipment, and more. They also complete a 20-hour externship with Murphy Tractor and Equipment Company in Olathe, Kansas, where they practice and reinforce the skills they learned through hands-on execution, supplemented by an online curriculum.

“This partnership with Murphy Tractor allows our students to learn and practice using the equipment they will eventually use in the workplace,” said Johnson.

Upon completion of the course, students earn a National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) Auto Maintenance and Light Repair (Test G.1) Certification focused on diesel engines. Unlike other diesel technology programs that take between one and two years to complete, JCCC’s unique program prepares students to secure this relevant and valuable ASE certificate in just three months.

Job outlook

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the national need for diesel mechanics and technicians is expected to increase by 25,600 each year through 2033. Several industries hire diesel technicians, including:

Agriculture

Construction

Government services, like public transportation and emergency fleet maintenance

Marine

Manufacturing

These jobs pay well: As of 2023, the median national average salary for diesel technicians is $58,970, and many positions offer additional benefits. Specializing in certain types of diesel engines or vehicles, like agriculture or marine equipment, can lead to higher pay. Over time, with continued education and years of experience, employees may have opportunities to move into leadership and supervisory roles within their industries.

Learn more

Courses for the Diesel Technology certification will be held from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, Sept. 8 – Dec. 4, 2025. Students will sit for the ASE exam on Dec. 5. Learn more at continuinged.jccc.edu.