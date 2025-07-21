Jerry J. Hodges

September 24, 1937 — July 18, 2025

Olathe

Jerry Jackson Hodges, 87, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away peacefully on July 18, 2025. Funeral Services will be held on July 23rd at 10:00 am with a family only graveside to begin at 11am at Johnson County Funeral Chapel. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Veteran’s Community Project.

Jerry was born September 24, 1937, to John and Minnie Hodges, born in Springfield, Missouri, Jerry grew up in Bakersfield, California, where he later graduated high school in 1955. After graduation Jerry enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was stationed in Japan. Upon his discharge from the Navy, Jerry worked for the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, before retiring after 38 years. Jerry married Mary Jane (Piper) on August 14, 1959, and the two went on to have two children and share 65 wonderful years together.

In his free time Jerry enjoyed telling stories about his time in the railroad, all things cars but especially a love for Corvettes, watching American Pickers, and enjoying his favorite beverage, Diet Pepsi. (He was famous for always having a can in his hand.) Jerry always made sure the deer and birds who visited his home were well-fed every night. After retirement Jerry loved to create memories with his family during their trips to the lake.

Jerry is preceded in passing by his beloved wife of 65 years, Mary Jane (Piper) Hodges, parents John and Minnie Hodges, and brothers Harold, Robert and Dale Hodges.

Jerry is survived by his sister Caroline “Susie” Smith; Daughter Lori (Barry) Senft; Son Steven (Amber) Hodges; grandchildren Megan (André) Hernandez, Bailey Seward, Ashley (Tanner) McBride, Alec Hodges, Garrett Senft, and KateAnn Penrose; great-grandchildren Reagan Hernandez and Noah Hernandez.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Veterans Community Project.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.