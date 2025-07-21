There is only one local Johnson County race on the Aug. 5 primary ballot: a three-person contest for a city council seat in Lenexa’s Ward 1.

The race features current councilmember John Michael Handley, who was appointed to the office earlier this year after the death of former longtime councilmember Joe Karlin.

Handley is seeking his first full term in office, facing two challengers: IT specialist Trevor Keegan and attorney Joe Shull.

The top two vote-getters will advance to the November general election.

Early in-person voting for this race will be conducted at both Lenexa City Hall and the Johnson County Election Office in Olathe on select dates starting Saturday, July 26.

Voters can also vote by mail, but they must submit applications for a mail-in ballot by Tuesday, July 29, in order to receive one.

More information about the deadlines for this race and details for voting on Election Day itself can be found at the Johnson County Election Office’s website here.

Below is a brief biographical sketch submitted by each candidate, followed by their responses to three issue-based questions the Post has written, in part, with the help of readers’ input.

To be as fair as possible, the Post has rotated the order of candidates’ responses.

Meet the candidates

John Michael Handley (current councilmember)

My now-husband and I moved to Lenexa summer of 2019 and fell in love with the city immediately — from Old Town to City Center to Black Hoof Park, the places, the parks, and most importantly the people made this feel like home from day one. That sense of belonging pushed me to give back however I could: first joining the Planning Commission in early 2020, then the Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee and now City Council, getting to serve Lenexans for over five years.

I hold a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering and a Master of Civil Engineering from the University of Kansas and am currently pursuing an MBA through UMKC. I’ve worked in water resources engineering and more recently data center development, which complemented my time on the planning commission and city council by giving me unique perspective on smart development practices and planning, reliable governance and the importance of community engagement.

Trevor Keegan

I am a life-long resident of Kansas, having grown up on a farm in Nemaha County but have been a resident of Lenexa since 2006. My wife Elizabeth and I recently welcomed our first child, Oliver, and are looking forward to raising him in Lenexa.

I graduated with a degree in Industrial Engineering from Kansas State University in 2006 and have worked in information technology since then. Additionally, I am a small business owner, a farm manager, and I also enjoy giving back to the community. I previously served on the executive board of a local children’s charity, KC CAN!

Joe Shull

I have called Lenexa home for most of my life. I grew up here, went to Shawnee Mission public schools, and I now live in Ward 1 with my wife, Stephanie, and our two energetic little boys.

By trade, I am an attorney and a small business owner, co-founding a civil litigation firm. I obtained both my undergraduate and law degree from KU.

Issue: Lenexa’s biggest challenge

What do you think is the biggest challenge facing Lenexa over the next four years, and how would you tackle it if elected?

Trevor Keegan

I am not sure there is any single biggest challenge facing Lenexa, but I do think that how the city budget is managed has a significant impact on residents in the form of taxes and also in the services the city can afford to provide. I believe we need to elect representatives that will carefully evaluate the impact that their decisions have on the budget. Reducing the tax burden benefits everyone, from tenants to property owners, and especially those living on a fixed income.

However, I also believe that residents have shown that they support investing in city services and attractions, as that is part of what makes Lenexa a city that families want to live in. For example, the recent sales tax initiative to fund infrastructure passed by a large margin, which shows that residents value quality infrastructure and the money to maintain it, which I fully support also.

If elected, I would do my best to maintain an efficient government while also investing to continue growing the city for the future. In practice, that will mean I will ask frequent questions about budget impact on issues before the council.

Joe Shull

The biggest challenge facing Lenexa over the next four years is a combination of smart development, fiscal responsibility and public safety.

Recently, Lenexa has unfortunately gotten into the habit of rubber-stamping high-density apartment complex developments without considering the surrounding existing home values. In most development proposals, there is not a proper analysis (or any analysis) of how the proposed development will help (or hurt) existing property values. This needs to stop.

There is certainly a need for affordable housing in Lenexa. Instead of jumping to apartments, there needs to be other frames of thinking — such as incentivized single-family developments in the $250,000 to $350,000 range.

In terms of fiscal responsibility, Lenexa needs to reassess its budgeting procedure to ensure that taxpayer funds are being spent in the categories where there is most need. Instead of rolling budgets, there should be zero-based budgeting, justifying expenses each year starting from zero rather than simply adjusting the prior year’s budget.

Finally, we are blessed to have a fantastic police department. We need to make sure the Department has everything it needs to continue to protect us citizens.

John Michael Handley

Lenexa’s biggest challenge is also one of its greatest opportunities: managing our growth in a way that preserves or improves our standard of living and supports long-term success. Major investments in our own and our neighboring cities will only accelerate that growth, putting pressure on our infrastructure, housing supply and city services.

We owe it to both current and future residents to guide development responsibly–ensuring it aligns with Lenexa’s comprehensive plan and long-term vision. That means making thoughtful decisions about where and how we grow, investing in infrastructure ahead of need and maintaining strong public services as our population increases.

I bring the right experience to meet that work. I served nearly five years on the Lenexa Planning Commission and was a member of the Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee. I work professionally in real estate development and infrastructure delivery. I understand how policies translate into projects and how decisions made today shape our city for decades to come.

Issue: Balancing east and west

Development continues to expand westward. How will you balance the drive to develop the outer reaches of the city while also maintaining more established areas inside I-435?

Joe Shull

I think it comes down to smart development. Let’s incentivize developers to create affordable single-family housing in addition to high-end single-family developments. Each year, Lenexa becomes more and more attractive to young adults and young families. Let’s give those folks the ability to buy houses and start their lives here.

John Michael Handley

As western Lenexa continues to grow, we must ensure that established areas near and east of I-435 receive equal attention, even if the needs look different. Maintaining existing infrastructure is a high priority. Our public works team already manages hundreds of lane-miles of road and miles of stormwater systems, using a proactive, rolling approach to protect and replace aging infrastructure.

We also have opportunities to enhance quality of life in eastern Lenexa. This year alone, the city reopened the revitalized Old Town Activity Center and moved forward on projects like the Ad Astra Pool reconstruction and other parks and trails improvements. Old Town and Sar Ko Par remain cultural hubs, home to festivals and community events. Continued investment in these spaces is key to keeping our city connected and vibrant.

Finally, we should think carefully about the infill development we allow and invite. As vacant or underused lots become opportunities for improvement, creative solutions like accessory dwelling units (ADUs) or unique small-scale housing can help meet the needs of diverse families and enhance existing neighborhoods without disrupting their character.

Trevor Keegan

Development does continue to expand westward because that is where the undeveloped land is that is easiest to develop. At the same time, areas in the eastern part of the city that would benefit from redevelopment struggle to attract the necessary investment.

The city has several tools at its disposal to attract and incentivize investment, such as Community Improvement Districts (CIDs) and Tax Increment Financing (or TIF) districts. I feel that in the past the council has been too generous in providing incentives to developers for new development at City Center or the western part of the city and has been less focused on incentivizing redevelopment of the more mature areas of Lenexa.

I am fully supportive of incentivizing redevelopment projects such as the Holiday Inn hotel near 95th and I-35 that replaced an abandoned hotel with two new hotels. That investment not only returned tax revenue to the city but also brought people back to an under-utilized area that I feel may have had a positive impact on reducing crime. I feel that the new development of western Lenexa will continue regardless of incentives and believe the focus should be on incentivizing redevelopment in mature areas.

Issue: Parks and pools

Lenexans loves their parks and pools. Assess the current state of the city’s parks and rec system. Do you see any challenges ahead?

John Michael Handley

Lenexa’s parks system is strong: well-maintained, heavily used, and widely supported, as shown by the overwhelming renewal of our ⅜-cent sales tax widely used for our parks and trails. That funding gives us powerful tools, but we still have a responsibility to prioritize those funds wisely and in full partnership with residents.

Our 2024 Parks & Trails Master Plan offers a clear roadmap for growing our resources alongside our population. Maintaining a healthy park-to-resident ratio, even without relying on Johnson County’s excellent system, means striking the right balance between active spaces and preservation. Our festivals, from Community Days to the Art Fair, are part of what makes Lenexa special. We should continue investing in these while ensuring we support the staff and resources needed to keep them vibrant.

Lastly, equitable access to aquatic amenities is important to me. All three public pools and the Rec Center are located near or east of I-435, leaving western Lenexa underserved even as it is growing. While building a new pool may not be feasible, options like splash pads can bring meaningful summer recreation closer to more families, and are already identified within our master plan as a gap.

Trevor Keegan

I truly appreciate and support the investment that has been made recently by the city in the parks and recreation system. Recent projects including the construction of the Lenexa Rec Center at City Center, redevelopment of the Senior Center in Old Town and the redesign of the Sar-Ko-Par Aquatic Center are just a few of the projects that I am fully supportive of.

However, I also feel like the city has made some missteps in their support of parks and recreation, such as the decision to replace Ad Astra Pool. My understanding is that decision went against the recommendation of city staff and also the consultant brought in to study the situation. Decisions like that will make it more difficult to manage the main challenge I see for the parks and recreation department, which is the ability to continue supporting the same level of service residents are accustomed to over the larger footprint as the city continues to expand west.

I think the development of Black Hoof Park is a good investment in western Lenexa, and would do my best to balance investment to support to growing city footprint.

Joe Shull

Yes, we do! Lenexa Parks & Rec might be one of the most hidden gems in the entire state of Kansas. It is what sets us apart from other cities in the area (and in the state) and, accordingly, needs to be a primary focus for the city council.

I do not foresee any major challenges ahead assuming we continue to properly invest in our Parks & Rec.