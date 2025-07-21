May 11, 1961-July 17, 2025

Matthew James (Matt) Catlin, 64, of Lenexa, Kansas, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, July 17, after a battle with cancer.

Matt was born on May 11, 1961, in Salina, Kansas, to William Lee Catlin and Janet Althea (Heald) Catlin. He grew up in Minneapolis, Kansas, and graduated from Concordia High School and Cloud County Community College.

Matt spent most of his career in Salina working in the cabinet-making industry. He later relocated to the Kansas City area where he lived and worked the past several years.

Matt was a man of many passions and found joy in the simple pleasures of life. He treasured spending time with his children and grandchildren and other family members. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, and spending time at the lake—especially camping and casting a line. He had a deep love for music and enjoyed listening to his favorite bands, playing the drums, and singing. He was also a dedicated sports fan, especially cheering on Kansas State University and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Most importantly, Matt placed his faith in Jesus Christ and found community and healing through his involvement with the ministry of Celebrate Recovery.

He is survived by his wife, Lisa (Shea) Catlin; his daughters, Mallory Edgerton of Colorado Springs, CO, and Brittnee Wood (Zach) of Roeland Park, KS; and three cherished grandchildren, Madilyn Edgerton, Rylee Edgerton, and Phoenix Wood.

He is also survived by his siblings: Michael Catlin of Sterling, KS; Maury Catlin (Beth) of Clay Center, KS; Melanie Barrientos (Mike) of Lyons, KS; and Marsha Morrison (Mark) of Evans, CO; as well as his sister-in-law, Kathryn Catlin of Harrison, AR, and many nieces and nephews.

Matt was preceded in death by his parents and his twin brother, Martin Catlin.

Memorials may be made to City Center Church at 17500 W. 87th St. PKWY Lenexa, KS 66219. Please note that it is for the Celebrate Recovery Ministry.

A celebration of life service for family and close friends will be held on August 2nd at 11:00 a.m. at the Community Covenant Church in Lenexa, KS.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.