Natalie Simari

Natalie Rodgers Simari, 93, died in Overland Park, Kansas on July 10, 2025. She is survived by three children, Gail Elizabeth Humfeld (Terry Humfeld) Avondale, Pennsylvania; John Stephen Simari (Michele Parness) The Colony, Texas and Robert David Simari (Kelly Stavros) Mission Hills, Kansas, nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren and a sister, Doris Kolstad of Duxbury, MA. She is preceeded in death by her husband James (Jim) Simari, father George, mother Alice, sister Janet and brother George (Gordon).

Natalie was born in Quincy, MA and raised in neighboring towns. After graduating from Weymouth High School, her life was dedicated to the love of her life, Jim and their family and friends. They were married on January 23, 1954, and soon started a family in Hingham, MA. Actively engaged in the Sons of Italy Lodge, Natalie served as Venerable of the Women’s Auxiliary, a position that might have amused her with an English/Scottish heritage. In 1970, the family moved to Overland Park, KS where she lived until 1987. In Overland Park, she was an active member of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority and worked in the cafeteria at Katherine Carpenter Elementary School, where a balanced lunch was chili and a cinnamon roll, and to neighborhood kids, a second cinnamon roll. She also spent time using the yard’s peach harvest in delicious desserts.

After Jim retired, they moved to Sarasota and subsequently to Bradenton, FL. In 2016, they moved back to Overland Park and lived at Prairie Elder Care in their final months. In 1997, Natalie and her family were blessed by Pope John Paul II on the steps of St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City. In 2017 at age 85, Natalie was confirmed in the Catholic faith and joined the Cure of Ars Parish in Leawood, Kansas. Natalie was known as a kind and generous wife, mother, and friend. She had many friends across the country and enjoyed post-retirement travel worldwide. She and Jim loved playing Cribbage and Spinner with family, even playing on Zoom during the pandemic. She loved her grandchildren, saw each of them graduate from college and attended their seven weddings. She died just three days after the birth of her sixteenth great-grandchild. She had a keen intellect and curiosity and her passion for books continued to her final days. Her love and dedication to her husband of 70 years and to her family will remain an example of a well-lived life for all who will remember her.

Visitation and services will be held at Cure of Ars Catholic Church, 9401 Mission Rd, Leawood, KS on August 8, 2025. Visitation will be held at 9:30 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30. Lunch in the Fr. Burak room will follow. The family suggest gifts in Natalie Simari’s memory be directed to the Ronald McDonald House of Kansas City 2502 Cherry St, Kansas City, MO. 64108 https://rmhckc.org/

