Last updated Monday, 4:05 p.m.

Overland Park Police have identified the body of the missing person as Anupama Vaidya, 62, of Overland Park.

Vaidya’s family reported she left for a walk at 7:30 a.m. Monday, and her family reported her missing when she hadn’t returned during a heavy rainstorm, said police spokesperson Officer John Lacy told the Post.

Lacy added that he had never seen the creek moving as quickly as it was Monday morning.

Original story continues below:

Overland Park police discovered the body of a missing person in a city park on Monday morning after a heavy rainstorm caused flash flooding along a creek.

In a news release, police spokesperson Officer John Lacy states that officers were called to the area of 115th Terrace and Nall Avenue at 9:38 a.m.

“According to the family member, the missing person frequently walks a nearby trail west of Nall,” Lacy said. “Overland Park officers responded to the trail and later located the body of the missing person in the nearby creek.”

The discovery was made in Creekside Park, a nearly 20-acre city park that runs along Negro Creek between the Creekside and Green Meadows neighborhoods.

Lacy says the level of the creek was high due to heavy rainfall in the area at the time and has since returned to normal.

Firefighters from Overland Park and Leawood responded to the 15300 block of Woodson Street just after 11 a.m. to assist police with the recovery of the body.

“At this time, the immediate family are in the process of contacting extended family members,” Lacy said.

The discovery remains under investigation, and police are asking anyone who may have information to contact them at 913-895-6300 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.