Pamela Ann (Pam) Schandler, 83; daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend; left this earth very quietly, on the morning of July 12, 2025. Pam (September 16, 1941) was lovingly “chosen” and raised in Webster Groves, Missouri, by her adoptive parents, Jim and Stella (Wallenberg) Miller. Pam was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Susan (Sue) Miller. Pam met the one and only love of her life, Robert (Bob) Schandler (1935-2025), not long after graduating high school. They married in 1960 – and started a family one year later. St. Louis/Florissant, MO was “home” for the next 50+ years. They moved (along with Michael) to Overland Park, KS in 2015, and Pam spent her final 5+ months living with her loving and devoted son, and final caregiver, Patrick, in Kansas City.

Over the years, the family that Pam and Bob started together in 1961 continued to grow. Final count – Seven children, seventeen grandchildren, and eleven great grandchildren! Pam is survived by one brother-in-law, Eugene Schandler; 7 children – Cathy Toth (Chip), Jill Lenhard (Kevin), Robert Schandler (Daiana), Patrick Schandler (David), Jim Schandler (Priscilla), Nick Schandler (Andrea), and Mike Schandler; 17 grandchildren – Kyle Toth (Melanie), Lauren Gerard (Ryan); Kurt Lenhard (Tori), Megan Bennett (Zach), Madeline Ernest (Gary), Clarisse Webber, Gianna Webber, Jonathan Webber, David Webber, Annalisse Webber, Isabella Schandler, Erica Schandler, Drew Schandler, Grant Schandler, Leah Schandler, Harper Schandler, and William Schandler and 11 great-grandchildren – Taylor Gerard, Avery Gerard, Palmer Gerard, Maverick Gerard, Mila Toth, Baker Toth, Sophia Lenhard, Scarlett Lenhard, Grace Bennett, Levi Bennett, and Elliot Ernest.

Pam and Bob met when Pam smashed a pie into Bob’s face at a pie throwing fundraiser booth… And the rest is history. He was the yin to her yang. She was the peanut butter to his jelly. Their love was deep and devoted. A forever (and ever) kind of love. Many probably don’t know that she was a humble, but very talented, artist who loved oil painting on everything from canvas to glass to wood. Pam was creative and dramatic. In her stories, in her actions, in her overall approach to life. Pam was a free spirit… She was not particularly tied down to rules or reason. You never really knew what was coming next with her. She did and said things that just made people giggle. She loved to talk. And talk. And talk. And when she started laughing – it was a deep, contagious belly laugh. Pam left all of us with enough stories to forever keep us smiling. Because of my mom – we had a house full of animals at any given point in time. Gerbils, guinea pigs, bunnies, turtles, frogs, geckos, fish, mice, a rooster, ducks and about a hundred (and one) dogs and cats.

She loved John Denver and Josh Groban, fireflies and fairies, gardening and crafting, birds and squirrels, bacon and butter. She loved a good storm and a funny story. She loved eagles. She loved God – and her family.

Pam and Bob are together once again. And she is finally at peace…

“We are two eagles

Flying together

Under the heavens,

Over the mountains,

Stretched on the wind.

Sunlight heartens us,

Blind snow baffles us,

Clouds wheel after us

Ravelled and thinned.

We are like eagles

But when Death harries us,

Human and humbled

When one of us goes,

Let the other follow,

Let the flight be ended,

Let the fire blacken,

Let the book close.”

― Sara Teasdale

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in honor of Michael (son) and Will (grandson) to the National Down Syndrome Society https://ndss.org.

