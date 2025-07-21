May 4, 1934 — July 20, 2025

Leawood

Robert J. Martin, Sr., age 91, passed away July 20, 2025. A full obituary will be posted.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Metropolitan Lutheran Ministry or Lutheran World Relief.

Visitation

Saturday, July 26, 2025

9:00 – 10:00 am (Central time)

Holy Cross Lutheran Church

7851 W 119th St, Overland Park, KS 66213

Funeral Service

Saturday, July 26, 2025

Starts at 10:00 am (Central time)

Holy Cross Lutheran Church

7851 W 119th St, Overland Park, KS 66213

Interment

Saturday, July 26, 2025

Starts at 11:30 am (Central time)

Mt. Olivet Cemetery

7601 Blue Ridge Blvd, Raytown, MO 64138

