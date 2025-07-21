Obituaries July 21, 2025 Johnson County Obituaries Robert J. Martin, Sr. Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL May 4, 1934 — July 20, 2025 Leawood Robert J. Martin, Sr., age 91, passed away July 20, 2025. A full obituary will be posted. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Metropolitan Lutheran Ministry or Lutheran World Relief. Visitation Saturday, July 26, 2025 9:00 – 10:00 am (Central time) Holy Cross Lutheran Church 7851 W 119th St, Overland Park, KS 66213 Funeral Service Saturday, July 26, 2025 Starts at 10:00 am (Central time) Holy Cross Lutheran Church 7851 W 119th St, Overland Park, KS 66213 Interment Saturday, July 26, 2025 Starts at 11:30 am (Central time) Add to Calendar Mt. Olivet Cemetery 7601 Blue Ridge Blvd, Raytown, MO 64138 Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens. Previous articlePat E. DeLappNext articleJerry J. Hodges