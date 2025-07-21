January 30, 1943 — July 5, 2025

Prairie Village, Kansas

Ronald Anthony MacQuarrie (Ron) passed away peacefully on July 5, 2025 at Silverado Memory Care, Overland Park Kansas, after a long journey with dementia. The family extends their gratitude to the staff at Silverado Memory Care and to Ascend Hospice who provided companionate and respectful care for Ron.

Ron was born in Oakland, California, and grew up in the area. He attended University of California-Berkeley, where he earned a B.S. in Chemistry. He went on to receive a Ph.D. from the University of Oregon and continued his education with post-doctoral work in Biochemistry at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York and at the University of California-Los Angeles. While in Los Angeles, he met his future wife Cindy, and together they shared a loving and adventurous life. They were married for 42 years.

Ron moved to Kansas City in 1972, where he joined the faculty at the University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC) as a biochemistry professor. He inspired countless students with his love of chemistry and clear, engaging teaching style. During his tenure at UMKC, he also served as the interim Dean of the School of Biological Sciences, Dean of Research, and Dean of Graduate Studies. He retired in 2011. Ron was a life-long learner and loved to read. Ater retirement he continued to explore new subjects such as economics, finance and neuroscience.

An avid runner, Ron participated in many 5k and 10k races throughout Missouri, Kansas and across the U.S. He completed three marathons – one in San Francisco and two in KC. He and Cindy often traveled together to attend races, where he would run ahead and then join her as she walked to the finish line. He won many medals for his running achievements.

Ron’s love of music was eclectic, enjoying everything from rock and roll, folk, reggae, classical and contemporary genres. He also had a deep love of travel. He and Cindy made trips to many U.S. cities to see relatives and visit new sites. Additionally, they traveled abroad to Italy, France, Scotland, England, Austria and Germany. Ron shared his love for science both nationally and internationally, teaching biochemistry in Alaska, Grenada (West Indies), Switzerland, Mexico, and China, and presenting his research work in the U.S., Europe, Australia and China.

Ron is survived by his beloved wife Cindy; his two sons and their spouses, Bryan and Cecile MacQuarrie, Tom MacQuarrie and Joann Strobbe; and four grandchildren: Emily and Russell MacQuarrie, and Jamison and Brandon Broulette. His stepdaughter, Kerianne Tupac (Broulette), preceded him in death in 2018.

Ron found joy in being a husband, father and grandfather. He was involved in their lives, always encouraging, guiding and coaching.

A Celebration of Life will be held on August 16, 2025 at 2 PM in Room 401 of the Student Union on the UMKC campus.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Ron’s memory be made to his scholarship fund at:

UMKC Foundation, 5115 Oak Street, AC 202, Kansas City, MO 64110.

Or online at http://give.umkc.edu

Obituary published by Muehlebach Funeral Care.