The Scoop: Life Stories

By Ian Miller

Story Boutique is a quiet, little clothing store with a big story to tell: every sale they make funds Solace House of Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care (abbreviated here as KCHPC). Solace House provides pediatric grief support services for families of those who have lost loved ones or are currently going through the hospice process with an ill child.

At Story Boutique, the clothing itself tells the story, as some items in the store are donated by family members of those in hospice care (the store also accepts clothing donations from the public).

“[Story Boutique] is a retail boutique run by Kansas City Hospice, [and] all proceeds go to Kansas City Hospice and Palliative Care,” said Karen VanAsdale, manager of Story Boutique. “[KCHPC] was started 45 years ago; it was the first hospice in Kansas City, [a] nonprofit started by three healthcare systems. Today, we help people in their homes in a 12-county area, providing hospice and palliative care, including the only dedicated team for pediatric hospice.”

“Going further into Solace House’s history, she said, “It was started 27 years ago by two moms [and] one of them had lost a child. It’s a center for grief and healing, [for family members] ages four and up. We provide free support groups, workshops, [and] our counseling’s on a sliding scale. We just did an overnight family camp. We serve anyone in the community, regardless of their ability to pay; last year, we provided more than $532,000 in uncompensated medical care.”