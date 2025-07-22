October 5, 1963 — July 18, 2025

Overland Park

Daniel Joseph Larson passed July 18, 2025, surrounded by his family. Daniel was born on October 5, 1963, in Bloomington, Illinois to Dr. Alfred and Dolores Larson.

Danny grew up in Mission, Kansas, graduating from Shawnee Mission North High School. Danny was employed in the automobile industry for over 40 years.

He married Cathy Larson, May 27, 2005, and was blessed with two children: Jamie Larson and Andi Larson.

Danny was an active member of St. Pius X Catholic Church and was a 4th degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus. Danny was known for his sense of humor, love for his family and friends, and love for the Kansas City Royals.

Survivors include his wife, Cathy Larson, Jamie Larson, and Andi Larson. Brothers and sisters- Kevin Larson and family, Marirose Larson and family, Timothy Larson and family, Joanne Kendall and family, Mike Larson and family, Katie Stuck and family, Nora Tripp and family and Tracie Mitchell and family.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Rosary at 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 23, 2025, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 5500 Woodson Road, Mission, Kansas 66202.

Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 24, 2025, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 5500 Woodson Road, Mission, Kansas 66202. Burial in the Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.