Ethan Corson, a two-term Democratic state senator from Fairway, says he will seek his party’s nomination for governor in 2026.

In an announcement Tuesday, Corson emphasized his campaign would be “laser-focused on kitchen table issues” like strong public schools, lower taxes on the middle class and drawing new businesses to Kansas.

“I’m a lifelong Kansan, a dad with young kids and a proud product of our public schools,” Corson said. “I’m running for Governor to create opportunity for the next generation of Kansans, so they can build a life here. That means making sure Kansas has the best schools in America and is the most affordable place to live in America.”

A Johnson County native

Corson graduated from Shawnee Mission South High School in the early 2000s and went on to attend Garden City Community College in western Kansas on a baseball scholarship before earning multiple degrees, including a law degree, at Washington University in St. Louis.

He was first elected to his Fairway-area senate seat in 2020 and won reelection by nearly 30 percentage points in 2024.

His campaign announcement noted his efforts during his time in Topeka to “eliminate the food sales tax, cut property taxes, remove taxes on Social Security and deliver targeted tax relief for seniors, veterans, and middle-class Kansans.”

“I’m not interested in the partisan battles you see on cable news — Kansans want leaders who work together — regardless of political party — to get things done. That’s exactly what I’ve done in the State Senate, and that’s the kind of common-sense, bipartisan leadership I’ll bring to the Governor’s Office,” Corson is quoted in the release.

An already-crowded field

With current Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly term limited, the field to replace her is quickly taking shape.

Corson joins fellow state senator and Johnson Countian Cindy Holscher of Overland Park on the Democratic side of the ledger for next year’s gubernatorial race. Holscher launched her campaign in June, emphasizing many of the same “kitchen table” issues that Corson is focused on.

Holscher has framed her candidacy as one that “will put hardworking families over billionaires and special interests.”

On Tuesday on social media site X, she welcomed Corson to the race, saying “the more the merrier,” adding she was confident “voters will learn I”m the best choice.”

The Republican side is already crowded with Senate President Ty Masterson of Andover the latest high-profile name to announce his candidacy over the weekend.

He joins Kansas Secretary of State Scott Schawb, current Insurance Commissioner Vickie Schmidt, former Gov. Jeff Colyer and former Johnson County commissioner and state representative Charlotte O’Hara, among others, in the GOP field.

One prominent Democrat not running

Meanwhile, Democratic. Lt. Gov. David Toland said earlier this week he would not seek the gubernatorial nomination in 2026, after some speculation he may try to succeed Kelly.

“With so many critically important economic development projects in the works, I have made the decision not to run for Governor, or any other elected office, in 2026,” Toland said, in a press release. “I believe my highest order of service to Kansas is to remain focused on our economy, not on politics.”

Corson underlined his roots in Johnson County and growing up in Shawnee Mission public schools as a motivating factor in his seeking Democrats’ gubernatorial nod.

“It’s the education Ethan received in the Shawnee Mission School District — and the teachers and coaches who touched his life — that made his path possible,” a campaign bio included in his kickoff announcement reads.

Corson currently lives in Fairway with his wife, Jenna Brofsky, a former Fairway city councilmember, and their two sons.