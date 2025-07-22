December 25, 1925 – July 11, 2025

Glenna Louise Hawkinson of Leawood, Kansas passed away Friday, July 11, 2025.

She was born on December 25, 1925 in Galesburg, Illinois and grew up there. She graduated from Galesburg High School in 1943. Also growing up in Galesburg was the young man she married, Richard G. Hawkinson. They were married on February 8, 1947 and spent 66 years together until his death in 2013.

The title of true “Homemaker” is one that fits Glenna well. Loving Mother and Wife, dedicated to housekeeping, an excellent cook and always interested in the comings and goings of her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She loved her family and was happiest when they were gathered together.

She is survived by her sons, Rick (Jeanie) Hawkinson; Doug (Lynn) Hawkinson; daughter, Chris Trotta; her sister, Mrs. Carol Goodman of Galesburg, Illinois; her six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Glenna set up the new household wherever her husband and family were transferred. The Hawkinson family lived in Iowa, Missouri, Illinois, New Jersey and Kansas where they returned to live after all their travels.

Glenna was an active member of First Lutheran Church in Mission Hills, Kansas for many years. Her working career included several positions with Montgomery Ward & Co both in Kansas City, MO and in Chicago, Illinois.

Glenna will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Visitation and Memorial Service on Saturday, August 2, 2025. Visitation will be at 1:00 pm with the Memorial Service starting at 2:00 pm at Mt. Moriah Funeral Home, 10507 Holmes Road, Kansas City, Missouri. A family only private inurnment will be held later that day.

Obituary published by Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home & Mount Moriah Cemetery South.