Hollie Christine Pickert

December 11, 1970 – July 16, 2025

In Loving Memory of Hollie Speasl Pickert

December 11, 1970 – July 16, 2025

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved mother, sister, and friend, Hollie Speasl Coleman Pickert, on July 16, 2025, at the age of 54.

Born in Kansas City, KS on December 11, 1970, Hollie was the devoted mother of Brooke and Kennedy Pickert, former spouse of Gary Pickert, and the cherished sister of Stacey Speasl Bachamp, Cherie Coleman Schuminsky, and Brad Coleman. Hollie is preceded in death by parents Terry Coleman and Carolyn Speasl. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and dear friends who loved her deeply.

Hollie worked as an esthetician for over 11 years, where she was admired not just for her skill but for her warmth and kindness. She had a gift for making people feel beautiful — inside and out — and always greeted others with a radiant smile.

She will be remembered for her fun-loving spirit, goofy dance moves, bold fashion, and her love of travel and adventure. Hollie was outgoing, spunky, and full of life — someone who made every room brighter just by walking in.

Even after being diagnosed with cancer, Hollie fought bravely and gave her family and friends five more incredible years filled with love and laughter. Her courage, strength, and optimism were an inspiration to all who knew her.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, July 24, 2025, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Shawnee Town Hall – 11600 Johnson Dr, Shawnee KS 66203. All are welcome to join in honoring her beautiful life.

She will be deeply missed and forever remembered with love.

Obituary published by Highland Park Funeral Home & Crematory.