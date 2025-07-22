Sponsored Content A message from Fountain Mortgage July 22, 2025 Sponsored posts JoCo Homebuying: How much home can you REALLY afford? (Spoiler: it’s not just what the bank says) Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL By Charity Ohlund, VP of Sales & Marketing | Fountain Mortgage When you get pre-approved for a mortgage, the lender hands you a shiny number: “Congratulations! You’re approved for $450,000!” And for a second, you feel like you just won the lottery. (Cue daydreams of heated floors, Viking ranges, and a walk-in closet big enough for a disco ball.) But here’s the thing: The number the bank approves you for isn’t necessarily the number you should spend. The bank approves based on math — not your life Lenders look at your income, debts, and credit score. They don’t factor in things like: Your love of travel Your weekend kids’ sports schedule Your plan to start a small business next year Your dreams of retiring early In other words, they don’t know what makes your life happy, balanced, or financially healthy. How to find your real budget Instead of asking, “How much house can I get approved for?”, ask yourself: “How much house can I comfortably afford while still living the life I want?” Think about: Monthly savings goals (retirement, college funds, emergency savings) Lifestyle spending (vacations, hobbies, guilt-free Target runs) Future changes (kids, career moves, side hustles) Build your home purchase around your life — not just your pre-approval letter. Why this matters so much Overextending yourself might land you a dream kitchen — but it could also mean years of financial stress, skipped vacations, and constant low-level anxiety about money. Buying a home should feel empowering, not suffocating. Bottom line The right home isn’t just the one you can afford — it’s the one you can own with joy, not fear. If you want someone to help you crunch real-world numbers — not just maximum loan amounts — Fountain Mortgage is here for the deep dive. This weekly Sponsored Column is written by Fountain Mortgage. Located in Prairie Village, Fountain Mortgage is dedicated to educating, and thus empowering, clients to make the best financial decision possible for their situation. Contact Fountain today. Fountain Mortgage NMLS: 1138268 Previous articleNew Johnson County sculpture memorializes the forced removal of the Potawatomi tribe to KansasNext articleWalli’s Wellness, a new sister-owned yoga studio and bookstore, opens in Mission