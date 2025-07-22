JoCo Homebuying: How much home can you REALLY afford? (Spoiler: it’s not just what the bank says)

By Charity Ohlund, VP of Sales & Marketing | Fountain Mortgage

When you get pre-approved for a mortgage, the lender hands you a shiny number:

“Congratulations! You’re approved for $450,000!”

And for a second, you feel like you just won the lottery. (Cue daydreams of heated floors, Viking ranges, and a walk-in closet big enough for a disco ball.)

But here’s the thing: The number the bank approves you for isn’t necessarily the number you should spend.

The bank approves based on math — not your life

Lenders look at your income, debts, and credit score. They don’t factor in things like:

Your love of travel

Your weekend kids’ sports schedule

Your plan to start a small business next year

Your dreams of retiring early

In other words, they don’t know what makes your life happy, balanced, or financially healthy.

How to find your real budget

Instead of asking, “How much house can I get approved for?”, ask yourself: “How much house can I comfortably afford while still living the life I want?”

Think about:

Monthly savings goals (retirement, college funds, emergency savings)

Lifestyle spending (vacations, hobbies, guilt-free Target runs)

Future changes (kids, career moves, side hustles)

Build your home purchase around your life — not just your pre-approval letter.

Why this matters so much

Overextending yourself might land you a dream kitchen — but it could also mean years of financial stress, skipped vacations, and constant low-level anxiety about money.

Buying a home should feel empowering, not suffocating.

Bottom line

The right home isn’t just the one you can afford — it’s the one you can own with joy, not fear.

If you want someone to help you crunch real-world numbers — not just maximum loan amounts — Fountain Mortgage is here for the deep dive.