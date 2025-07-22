Jun 22, 1927 – Jul 14, 2025

James “Jim” Robert Scott, 98, of Prairie Village, Kansas; formally Columbus, Ohio, passed away Monday, July 14, 2025 after a brief illness.

Born June 22, 1927 in Zanesville, Ohio, he was a graduate of West High School and went on to attend The Ohio State University where he obtained a Bachelor’s degree in the College of Arts & Sciences and a Master of Science.

Jim was a Navy veteran having served in various locations worldwide. Jim’s career as a Microbiologist enabled him to move into a role as Vice President of Operations at Kalo, Inc, a manufacturer of specialty agricultural products in Overland Park, Kansas. Jim was an active member of the Leawood Lions Club American Legion Post 370.

Jim was preceded in death by his mother (Mildred), father (Otto), stepfather (Clyde), wife (Jean) and son (Tom).

He is survived by his daughter, Teri (Alan); stepdaughter, Julie (Dennis); stepsons Mike (Lisa); and Steve (Wendie). Jim is also survived by three grandchildren, Chani (Zak), Monika and Lee; one great grandchild Ezri, 6 step grandchildren and 5 step great grandchildren. A graveside service is scheduled for August 11 at Walnut Grove Cemetery, Worthington, Ohio

Graveside Service

Walnut Grove Cemetery

Columbus, Ohio

Aug 11, 2025

