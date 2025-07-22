Laura Lewis Austin, 81, passed away, June 27th, in Olathe, KS.

She was born in Morehead City, NC, to Charlie Thomas Lewis and Virginia Lockart Rowe, on September 17th, 1943.

Laura, at one time, was highly involved with West Carteret High School Marching Band. She put her expert sewing skills to use by making the Flag Teams flags for numerous years. She also enjoyed crafting and cooking for friends and family. She had a keen soft spot for dogs and loved everyone that she owned dearly.

She is preceded in death by , her parents Charlie Lewis and Virgina Rowe, brother Lenton Lewis, and sister-in-law Brenda Morton Lewis.

Laura is survived by children Trina Austin Gibson and John S Austin; grandchildren Bianica Austin, Richard Austin, Zachary Gibson, Danielle Austin, and Cameron Gibson; sibling Brian Rowe; nieces Melissa Lewis DeBruhal and Christian Lewis Knight; great nephew James Lewis and great niece Randi Bell; and a loving extended family.

A Celebration of Life will be held for local friends at Olathe Towers, 1425 E College Way, Olathe, KS 66062 on July 26th from 2-4pm.

A Service and Visitation will be held for NC Family and Friends on October 17th from 5-7 pm at Munden Funeral Home, 2112 Arendell St, Morehead City, NC 28557.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.