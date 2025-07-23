October 9, 1962 — July 21, 2025

Overland Park

With profound grief and a heavy heart, we deeply regret to inform that Dr. Anupama Vaidya (nee Chandorkar), wife of Late Dr. Aniruddha Vaidya passed away on July 21st, 2025, in Overland Park, Kansas, USA.

The daughter of eminent educators, Ganesh and Savita Chandorkar, Dr. Anupama Vaidya was born in the city of Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. She pursued her early education from Sacred Heart Convent, Ahmednagar, and received her dental degree and certification from the Government Dental College in Mumbai, India. She married her college sweetheart, Dr. Aniruddha Vaidya, a fellow dentist, and together they served thousands of people in rural Rahuri, in Maharashtra, India. Eschewing a lucrative dental career in Mumbai, the husband-wife duo dedicated their entire lives serving the poor and the needy.

A loving mother and an affectionate grandmother, she touched numerous lives through her and her husband’s dental practice. She was loved by everyone she met. Her kind smile and soft manners left an indelible impression on people in her life, near and far. Her courage and inspiration encouraged her daughter, Aditi, to pursue a dental education herself.

She leaves behind her two daughters, Dr. Aditi who is married to Dhananjay (Jay) Indurkar, and Priti who is married to Soumitra Dixit, her grandkids, Aayush, Myra, and Dhurv. She leaves behind her two sisters Geetanjali Agashe who is married to Sanjiv Agashe, Dr. Shilpa Nakhate who is married to Dr. Sushil Nakhate, brother-in-law Dr. Umesh Vaidya and his wife Dr. Sujata Vaidya, sister-in-law Mrs. Anjali Phalke, and her husband Shrinand Phalke, and many nieces and nephews along with extended family members and friends both in India and in the United States.

If you are unable to attend the service for Dr. Anupama Vaidya, you can view the services here

Visitation

Wednesday, July 23, 2025

9:00 – 10:00 am (Central time)

The Amos Family Funeral Home & Crematory

10901 Johnson Dr

Shawnee, KS 66203

Funeral Service

Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Starts at 10:00 am (Central time)

The Amos Family Funeral Home & Crematory

10901 Johnson Dr

Shawnee, KS 66203

