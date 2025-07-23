Barbara Ann Brewer, 88, of Shawnee, Kansas, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2025.

Born in Jackson, Missouri, and raised in Cairo, Illinois, Barbara married Don Brewer on August 31, 1957. They settled in the Kansas City area, where they raised their family and built a life grounded in faith and service.

A devoted member of St. Mark’s United Methodist Church for over 60 years, Barbara dedicated herself to helping others—especially after raising her children.

Though she had polio as a child, Barbara led an active, joyful life. She enjoyed swimming, table tennis, bowling, softball, and even pickleball. Her warmth, optimism, and kindness left a lasting impression on everyone she met.

She is survived by her children: Holly, Rachel, and Quentin Brewer; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Don; her mother, Lila Bradshaw; her sister, Bonnie; and her brother, Richard.

Barbara will be remembered for her strength, grace, and generous spirit.

A celebration of life will be held at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church on September 6th at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the food pantry or community assistance programs at St. Mark’s.