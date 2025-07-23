Barbara Sue Shrader

July 26, 1940 – July 20, 2025

Barbara Sue Denny was born on July 26, 1940, to Howard Denny and Inice (Looney) Denny. She passed away peacefully on July 20, 2025. She married her high school sweetheart, Paul Shrader, on December 27, 1958. They had two sons, Doug and Jeff. They attended Olivet Baptist Church their entire marriage and made many dear friends there.

Barb worked at Santa Fe Trail Elementary School for about 20 years as an aide. She loved to travel and enjoyed many years of cruises and trips. She so loved gardening and had beautiful flower beds all around her home. Almost every time you walked into her house there were fresh cut flowers from her yard. She was considered the best ever Christmas Cookie Baking Grandma by all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Even into adulthood, every grandchild wanted to get on Grandma’s calendar in December for those special times.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, her parents, a sister, and many other loved ones. She is survived by her sons Doug (Tracy) Shrader and Jeff (Terri) Shrader; grandchildren Amanda (Chad) Hackler, Joshua (Elsa) Shrader, Kyle (Ali) Shrader, Jonathan (Sarah) Shrader, and Abigail (Sam) Franklin; and ten great-grandchildren.

She was a prayer warrior for her family and friends and an encouragement to all who came to her. She was loved and will be missed greatly.

