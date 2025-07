This week, a Minnesota-based coffee chain closed one of its Johnson County locations.

The drive-thru Caribou Coffee shop had its last day on Tuesday, closing its doors off Shawnee Mission Parkway and Interstate 35 in Merriam.

The closure comes as redevelopment nears at the site — paving the way for a new Trader Joe’s grocery store, among other things.

Caribou Coffee was at 8722 Shawnee Mission Parkway

The coffee shop occupied a space just off Antioch Road and Shawnee Mission Parkway, down the street from I-35, and near the former Antioch Library and across the street from the Merriam Grand Station development.

Caribou Coffee occupied that spot for more than 15 years.

The Minnesota-based coffee chain serves a variety of drinks, from lattes and energy drinks to lemonade “refreshers” and smoothies.

The site will be home to new mixed-use development

The closure precedes a $102 million redevelopment project at the site — for which grocery store Trader Joe’s will be a key feature.

The plan also calls for more than 200 apartments and 4,000 square feet of retail and dining space.

Kansas City-based Drake Development is spearheading the project, which has been dubbed Merriam Grand Station Marketplace.

Caribou Coffee still has a Johnson County presence

The Minnesota-based coffee chain still has a shop inside the Hy-Vee grocery store in Mission.

Customers can also still find a Caribou Coffee inside the Hy-Vee grocery store off 95th Street and Antioch Road in Overland Park.

Further south, Caribou Coffee also has a store off 135th Street and Antioch Road, which is connected to a Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh convenience store.

