Charles Terry

Chuck Terry, an architectural engineer passed away peacefully on July 15, 2025, just three months shy of his 90th birthday. Born in Kansas City on October 15, 1935, he spent his formative years in Kansas City, KS attending Washington High School then moving to Overland Park.

He pursued his passion for architecture at the University of Kansas, earning his bachelor’s degree in Architectural Engineering. His career began at Tanner and Linscott in Kansas City. He later established his own firm, Terry Architects, which he ran for over 50 years.

Chuck enjoyed living near the ocean, where he resided most of his life in the beautiful coastal communities of Newport Beach and Laguna Niguel.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Virginia, and his brothers Wallace and Ronald. He is survived by his wife, Jackie; his four children Cindy Terry, Scott Terry, Susan Taylor and Tammy Francis. His legacy continues through his 11 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren, all of whom brought immense joy to his life.

The family will hold a private celebration of Chuck’s remarkable life, honoring his memory and the profound impact he had on those around him.