November 11, 1936 – July 21, 2025

With love and gratitude, we celebrate the life of Guy Leo Malone. Guy was a devoted husband, inspiring teacher and coach, an accomplished athlete, gifted artist, a beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. Guy passed away peacefully, surrounded by the family he loved.

Guy was born on November 11th, 1936, to Maybelle Elizabeth and Don Leo Malone, and was raised in Independence, Missouri, alongside his brother Lawrence Kirk Malone. Guy’s creative talent was apparent from childhood. His intricate sketches, paintings, and hands-on projects inspired students and family alike. He never stopped creating and doodling.

He graduated from William Chrisman High School, where his gifts—in both athletics and art began to shine. It was there he also found the greatest joy of his life: Peggy Lee Martin, the woman who would become his sweetheart, best friend, and eventual wife of 67 years. Together for an incredible 72 years, their love story is one for the ages; a true partnership built on devotion, teamwork, and deep mutual respect.

After high school, Guy attended Missouri Valley College in Marshall, MO, while Peggy stayed behind and worked at the telephone company saving every penny to help build their future. That dedication would define their marriage: steady, supportive, full of laughter, and fueled by a love that never wavered.

Guy was a natural athlete and fierce competitor who lettered in every sport in high school—football, basketball, baseball and track and field. He continued his athletic journey in college where he was captain of the football team, threw the javelin (still holding records today), and played basketball. His achievements earned him induction into the Missouri Valley College Hall of Fame.

The summer before his senior year, Guy and Peggy married and moved to Marshall together. That year, their first daughter, Stacia Lee, was conceived and born on Guy’s Baccalaureate Day, the ultimate graduation gift.

After college, Guy’s calling to teach and coach began. He taught Physical Education and coached football at Raytown High School, later moving to Raytown South High School. Eventually, he was recruited to Shawnee Mission South High School in Overland Park, Kansas, where his unique combination of physical strength and creative talent was unmatched: a 6’4″, 250-pound coach who could then turn around and teach a delicate art lesson with precision and care.

It was there, in the Shawnee Mission School District, he made his most lasting professional mark as the grandfather of the Shawnee Mission School Districts wrestling program. He founded the program and it was there his legacy of grit, growth, and perseverance was forged. He continued teaching art, which included but was not limited to; photography, drawing, painting, jewelry making and sculpture. He eventually became Head of the Fine Arts Department after earning his master’s degree in Kirksville, Missouri. Guy taught and inspired students for over 52 years. Upon his retirement he was honored with the Shawnee Mission South wrestling room being named after him and was inducted into the Shawnee Mission South Hall of Fame.

Guy also never stopped moving. A lifelong athlete, he continued working out regularly well into his late 70s, setting a powerful example of strength and vitality for his children and grandchildren.

Family was everything to Guy. He and Peggy raised three children: Stacia Shinaberry, Troy Malone (Monique), and Sydney Whalley (Chris), who, in turn, gave him a full and joyful legacy of grandchildren: Carrine Spinks (Amanda), David Scherbarth (Erin), Jarett Malone (Kristina), Justin Malone (Kaytlyn), Jordan Malone (Bethany), Molly Malone (Zane), and Mike Viglione (Keelee).

He was “Grandad” to a lively, loving crew of great-grandchildren: Jolee Spinks, Micah Viglione, Juleein Ebaben, Ella, and Ruby Malone, Jameson Malone, and Calliope Clark.

Guy was a tireless provider making the most of his summers over the years to work a multitude of different jobs including; several summers for Bekins Moving and Storage, teaching at the SMS Kids Summer Enrichment Camps, and even helping Peggy with her real estate business—getting his own license becoming her most trusted partner. He never sought the spotlight, but he was always the steady hand, the strong back, the wise heart behind the scenes.

He was preceded in death by his beloved parents Don and Maybelle Malone, his brother Kirk, and his grandson Courtney Spinks.

As a friend once said:

“Your dad pretty much nailed it in life. He raised three great kids. He was married forever to the love of his life. He inspired and changed the lives of so many through teaching and coaching. He managed his money well and lived with a very, very caring family around him. He really did one hell of a job.”

Yes, he did.

A celebration of Guy’s life will be set for a future date yet to be announced.

