May 24, 1930 — July 17, 2025

Lenexa, Kansas

Jack Edward Heustis, beloved father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully during his afternoon nap on Thursday, July 17, 2025, in Lenexa, Kansas. Born on May 24, 1930, in Kansas City, Missouri, Jack lived a life that was filled with love, laughter, and unforgettable adventures.

Jack’s dedication to education began early in his life. He graduated from the University of Missouri with a bachelor’s degree in education and later earned a master’s degree in educational administration from the University of Central Missouri. His career as an elementary school principal in the Kansas City Missouri Public School District was marked by his unwavering commitment to inspiring students and colleagues alike. Throughout the years, Jack held various positions in the community, including serving as the music director for Red Bridge Baptist Church. His legacy as an educator left a profound impact on many who were fortunate enough to cross his path.

Those who knew him will fondly remember Jack for his vibrant personality. He was a jokester at heart, always armed with a witty remark or a well-timed pun that brought smiles to those around him. His passions, particularly for baseball, the Kansas City Chiefs, and classic Western shows, added a joyful spirit to his life and those who shared moments with him.

Family traditions were sacred to Jack, and he left us with many cherished memories. He is particularly remembered for the holidays spent with family, where his love for Halloween shone brightly. Each year, he would transform the house with blue lights, play spooky songs, and don his infamous gorilla mask to chase after trick-or-treaters. Many would return, not just for the treats, but to bask in the joy of his spirited antics.

Jack is survived by his devoted children, Deborah A. Nielson and Michael E. Heustis; his son-in-law, Brian Nielson; and daughter-in-law, Rhonda Free Heustis. He is further survived by his oldest sister, Norma Lee Myers and his youngest sister, Carole Louise Herron; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; twelve nieces and nephews; and a lifetime of friends and cherished colleagues.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, LeRoy C. Heustis and Oneida R. Weegar Heustis; his brothers, Harry “Bus” Heustis and Billy Heustis; and his ex-spouse, Patricia Heustis.

As we reflect on Jack’s life, we will remember him for his humor, his heart, and his unwavering spirit. His legacy of love and warmth will continue to shine brightly in the memories shared by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Rest in peace, Jack. Your memory will forever bring smiles to those who loved you.

Graveside Service

Friday, July 25, 2025

10:30 – 11:00 am (Central time)

Add to Calendar

Forest Hill & Calvary Cemetery

6901 Troost Ave, Kansas City, MO 64131

Obituary published by Muehlebach Funeral Care.