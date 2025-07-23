March 25, 1927-July 21, 2025

James Robert “Jim” Haas, 98, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully at his home on July 21, 2025. He was surrounded by his devoted wife of nearly 77 years, Marcella (Sally) Haas, his daughter Susan Jones, and his son Tim Haas.

Jim was born on March 25, 1927, in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, to Elmer and Ida Haas. He graduated from Waupun High School in 1945 and enlisted in the U.S. Army to serve in World War II. He was deployed to Italy, where he served until December 1946.

Upon returning home, Jim pursued a degree in Education at the University of Wisconsin through the GI Bill. Around that same time, he reconnected with a high school friend, Marcella (Sally) Duitman. Their bond quickly grew, and it wasn’t long before Jim knew Sally was the love of his life.

The couple married on August 4, 1948, and together raised three children: James Robert Haas Jr., Susan (Haas) Jones, and Timothy John Haas.

Jim dedicated his professional life to the Social Security Administration, where he enjoyed a successful career. His work took the family to several cities, including Baltimore, MD; Belleville, IL; Metuchen, NJ; and ultimately Overland Park, KS, where he retired in 1982. After retirement, he assisted his son, Jim Jr., in building a thriving home construction business.

Jim had an enduring love for his home state of Wisconsin and frequently shared stories of his youth in Waupun. One of his favorite sayings was, “Every boy should be lucky enough to live near a river.” For Jim, the Rock River was the backdrop of childhood adventures and the start of his lifelong passion for travel: “Beside a river is where dreams get started-and as you get older, those dreams never stop.”

True to those words, Jim and Sally spent their retirement years traveling the world. They traversed the United States, sailed the Caribbean, and explored Australia, New Zealand, and much of Europe, including Russia. Additionally, they spent numerous fun-filled winters in Destin, Florida. Wherever they went, they made lasting friendships.

Jim also enjoyed hobbies such as sailing, fishing, painting, and golfing. He and Sally were active members of Rolling Hills Presbyterian Church, where they found deep community and spiritual connection.

Jim was preceded in death by his son, James Robert (Jim) Haas Jr.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Marcella (Sally) Mae Haas; daughter-in-law Pam Haas; daughter Susan (Steve) Jones; son Tim (Kelley) Haas; grandchildren Rob (Kelly) Haas, Stacey (Will) Gibson, Allison (Nate) Stedman, Brian (Elizabeth) Jones, Sydney (Zach Case) Haas, and Evan Haas; and great-grands Kaitlyn Haas, Leah Haas, Gianna Gibson, Emery Gibson, Harper Gibson, and Ben Stedman.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 12:30 PM in the Sanctuary at Rolling Hills Presbyterian Church, 9300 Nall Ave., Overland Park, Kansas. Family gathering and reception to follow.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.