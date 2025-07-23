January 31, 1934 — July 23, 2025

Shawnee

Mary Louise Augustine (nee Tumberger) passed away peacefully on July 23, 2025. Born on January 31, 1934, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Frank and Margaret Tumberger, Mary was raised in the Westport area where she attended Guardian Angels Grade School and graduated from Loretto Academy.

After high school, Mary began her career at Gustin Bacon in Kansas City and embraced a life of adventure, traveling extensively across the United States and abroad. One of her most memorable journeys was a six-week trip in 1963 through Europe and Asia, where she rode camels in Egypt, attended Mass at the Vatican, and immersed herself in the culture of each destination.

In 1964, Mary married Mike Augustine Jr., and together they raised four children in Shawnee, Kansas. She was a devoted and active mother, involved in her children’s sports, serving as a room mother, and participating in the PTA. Mary also enjoyed bowling—both in the PTA league and on a co-ed team with her husband.

Mary had a vibrant spirit and a wide range of interests. She loved reading, solving crossword puzzles, and playing tennis, bridge, and bunko with her friends. Known for her quick wit and warm personality, she never met a stranger. Her greatest joy in life was her family—being a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother brought her endless happiness. She cherished the time she spent with them, especially in her later years.

Despite the challenges of losing her sight to macular degeneration, Mary faced this chapter of life with remarkable grace and resilience. Fiercely independent and strong-willed, she found it difficult to rely on others, yet she did so with dignity and courage.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, her parents, her brothers and sisters-in-law Frank (Juanita) Tumberger and Robert (Beverly) Tumberger and her granddaughter, Alexandria Augustine. She is survived by her children: Mark, Michael (Kim), Melissa, and Michelle (Ben Dickey); her grandchildren: Kayla (Robert) Blosser, Josie (Brian) Hanson, Ashton, Braden (fiancée Hope), Andrew, and Aubrey; and her great-grandchildren: Mason, Huck, Rusti, Millie, and Wylie and her sister Margaret Dubes as well as many nieces and nephews.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to Catholic Community Health Hospice Care, especially Kristie and Jamie, whose compassion and support were a true blessing.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to Catholic Community Health in Mary’s memory.

Visitation

Monday, July 28, 2025

10:00 – 11:00 am (Central time)

Good Shepherd Catholic Church

12800 West 75th Street

Shawnee, KS 66216

Mass

Monday, July 28, 2025

11:00am – 12:00 pm (Central time)

Good Shepherd Catholic Church

12800 West 75th Street

Shawnee, KS 66216

Graveside Service

Monday, July 28, 2025

12:15 – 12:30 pm (Central time)

Resurrection Catholic Cemetery

8300 Quivira Road

Lenexa, KS 66215

