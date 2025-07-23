Richard Arnold

January 12, 1973 — July 17, 2025

Leavenworth

Richard Keith Arnold, of Leavenworth, KS passed away on July 17th, 2025. Richard was born on January 12th, 1973 at Providence Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas.

He leaves behind his parents, Selma (Beaty) Steinhilber and John Arnold; two sisters, Amanda (Steinhilber) Ryan and Samantha (Steinhilber) Lopez; niece, Rayne Lopez; his aunts, April Beaty of Leavenworth, KS and Katie (Beaty) Jones (Las Vegas) ; his uncle, Keith Arnold and his stepfather, John Steinhilber. Richard’s grandparents Charles and Selma Beaty and John and Bea Arnold predeceased Richard. His brother Corey left us January 28th, 2022.

Richard spent his first five years in Shawnee. He lived in several cities across the U.S. while growing up. When his stepdad, John was promoted at work, the family would be transferred to new states. His family’s first move was to Atlanta, GA. Two years later the family moved to a Chicago suburb, Aurora, IL. He played soccer through his grade school years. On the move again, the family lived in the San Francisco East Bay suburb, Fremont, CA for a year. Rich and his brother Corey, loved boogie boarding at Santa Cruz beach. The family’s next move was to Reno, NV for five years. While in Reno, Rich was active in the Reno Jr Ski program. The family moved back to Kansas City in 1989. Richard attended Shawnee Mission Northwest and continued expanding his artistic efforts in high school. During his adult life, Richard lived in Reno, NV, Juneau, AK and the Kansas City area.

Richard went on to Johnson County Community College and graduated with Honors in Russian Language and History. He was a member of Alpha Iota Gamma Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society JCCC, 1999.

Richard graduated from the University of Kansas with Departmental Honors, Political Science, Senior’s Honors Thesis Golden Key International Honor Society Departmental Honors, Political Science, Senior’s Honors Thesis. He finished his undergraduate degree at KU in 2005. He completed his masters in Indigenous Studies at KU and presented his thesis in 2006. Richard co-authored papers with his professors at KU and in Georgia. He also was chosen as an alternate for the Chancellor’s Honors Fellowship.

Ever academia minded, Richard continued in-depth research on Native American history that culminated with the publishing of his book, Americana Redux in 2011. He was very passionate about his native roots in the Chickamauga Cherokee Nation, Bird Clan. He attended ceremonies at the Ceremonial Grounds in Ava, MO.

Richard pursued many occupations as an adult. His entrepreneurial efforts launched his own limousine services in Reno and Kansas City. He was an avid photographer, website designer\developer and a lifelong artist. Richard was also a lifelong member of the Leavenworth VFW, Post 56.

He will be missed by everyone that knew and loved him.

Visitation

Saturday, July 26, 2025

2:00 – 4:00 pm (Central time)

The Amos Family Funeral Home & Crematory

10901 Johnson Dr

Shawnee, KS 66203

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.