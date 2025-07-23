Shirley A. Caldwell, 90, of Overland Park, KS passed away in the early morning hours on Tues., July 2, 2025, under the watchful care of Ascend Hospice. A family member was with her just hours prior and immediately after her passing. Shirley was born in Garden City, KS on December 10, 1934 to her late parents, Elza and Lillian (Harkness) Caldwell.

Shirley spent her first years living on the family farm and was the second oldest child of her siblings. She had an older brother, Donald (Don), twin brothers, Elvin and Irvin, and sister, Marilyn, who was the youngest of the five. Growing up, Shirley and Don each had a twin to watch over and get ready for school. She was responsible for Elvin and Don was responsible for Irvin. The children attended a local school in the township of Friends, which was a quarter mile walk there and back each day.

When Shirley was starting fifth grade, the family moved into Garden City on Jones Avenue. She was a member of the First Methodist Church and attended Garden City public schools. She graduated high school in 1952 and went on to attend The University of Kansas in Lawrence, KS. She earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Art and started working for the Kansas City School District in 1956 for an annual salary of $3,600. Shirley moved on to the Shawnee Mission School District and while on her teaching vacations, she finished her Master’s Degree at Wisconsin University in Madison in 1961. Shirley also lived and worked in Albuquerque, NM for a time, but returned to Overland Park, KS. She continued to work as an Art teacher in the Shawnee Mission School District until retiring in 1993.

Shirley was known for being a world traveler. During her teaching breaks she would travel and visited practically every State, Country and Continent, including Europe, Netherlands, Greece, Japan, Egypt, China, Russia, Galapagos Islands, Iceland, Canada, South America, Africa, Asia, Middle East and many, many more. Her nieces and nephews would relish in the stories, pictures and treasures she would bring back for them.

Shirley never married, but spent over 40 years with her close friend and partner, Paul Rogers. The two spent many Christmas’ vacationing in Hawaii, enjoying the warm beaches and traveling to other worldly destinations. Some of those trips included special European get-togethers during Paul’s HBO series “Band of Brothers” tours he was featured in, until his passing in 2015.

Shirley continued to kept an active lifestyle with daily walks and swimming two to three times a week up until her last year of life. She enjoyed her breakfast outings with neighbors and friends, visits to the Nelson-Aktins Museum of Art and other art exhibits, she traveled on numerous senior bus trips that spanned across the US, rafted the Grand Canyon at age 83, read the Kansas City Star every day, and never stopped paintings or creating art.

Shirley is survived by her nieces and nephews, Shelly Pierson, Scott Gillam, Dave Caldwell, Doug Caldwell, Denise Collier, Joan Lasche, Janelle Maycumber, Troy Caldwell; her brother-in-law, Dwayne Gillam; and sister- in-law, Kitty Caldwell.

Shirley was always generous, kind, and had a great sense of humor. She engaged with everyone she met and was loved by her family and friends She will be greatly missed. Per Shirley’s request, no formal services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to your local youth art programs.

