This year’s Best of Johnson County Child Care and Activities winners

Best Day Camp and After School Care: JCPRD

Johnson County Park and Recreation District (JCPRD) is honored to be named Best Day Camp in the Johnson County Post’s Best of Johnson County awards for 2025. This recognition reflects the trust families place in us and the dedication of our staff who make each camp experience safe, enriching, and fun.

As the largest child care provider in Kansas, JCPRD serves more than 4,000 children each day during the school year through our Out of School Time programs—and more than 12,000 children each summer through our day camps. With locations across Johnson County, our camps offer a wide range of experiences including outdoor adventure, STEM, arts, sports, and nature exploration.

JCPRD camps are more than just a place to spend the day—they’re a space for friendship, confidence-building, creativity, and play. Whether it’s a child’s first camp or a summer tradition, our programs are designed to help kids grow and thrive.

We’re proud to support working families and grateful to the Johnson County community for recognizing the impact of our summer camp programs.

Best Tutoring Company: The Wordshop

The Wordshop is a home-based writing school for tweens and teens. Our classes range from the practical to the fantastical: cursive, punctuation, literary analysis, and essay classes share space with fascinating worlds, twisting plots, and magical main characters. Whether they’re writing a novel or just trying to get through a semester of ELA, your writer will gain invaluable skills that will take them beyond the classroom. More importantly, they’ll gain the confidence to know they can do it.

Best Daycare & Best Preschool: Lakeview Village

Lakeview Child Development Center is a licensed child care center serving employee’s children, resident’s grandchildren and children from the community at large. Although shared site intergenerational programs are a growing trend in the nation, they remain few in the Kansas City area. We have an atmosphere that allows children the opportunity to explore and experience their surroundings in a setting of acceptance, warmth, and respect. Our goal is to provide children an environment where they can develop their full potential. For more information, contact us at lakeviewvillage.org/child-development-center or 913-744-2342.

