Your JCPRD: Duchesses, fairies, and 58 young stars… Disney double feature hits the TIP stage July 25–Aug. 2

By Guy Gardner

There’s something magical about watching a Disney story unfold under the stars. Now picture two stories. Told by 58 kids. With jazz cats, wooden puppets, dancing geese, and a surprise moment after the bows that’ll make you smile all the way to the parking lot.

“Disney Double Feature,” running July 25 through Aug. 2, brings two classic stories to the Theatre in the Park stage in one unforgettable night of family fun. Act One brings us the jazzy adventure of “The Aristocats KIDS,” followed by Act Two’s heartfelt twist on a familiar tale in “My Son Pinocchio Jr.” It’s a big show told by small stars, and trust us, these young performers are anything but tiny when they hit the stage.

Director and Choreographer LB says it best: “This year is especially poignant because of all the very young stars getting their first opportunity to shine on this stage. It really is a dream come true to be part of this space, creating art on summer nights under the lights… and especially under the stars.”

And what a dream it is. The cast, all under the age of 18, has spent the past five weeks bringing these Disney favorites to life with full choreography, harmonies, character work, and a lot of heart. For many of them, it’s their first time performing on a stage this big. For the audience, it’s a chance to see two charming shows packed with music, laughter, and moments that will stick with you long after the last curtain call.

In “The Aristocats KIDS,” we follow Duchess and her kittens after they’re cat-napped by an evil butler hoping to swipe their inheritance. With the help of Thomas O’Malley and his jazzy alley cat crew, some helpful geese, a few well-timed dogs, and a lot of quick thinking, the felines fight their way back to their Parisian home. It’s a story about community, friendship, and embracing your differences, all told through tap-dancing paws and a whole lot of swing.

Then in Act Two, we enter Geppetto’s world in “My Son Pinocchio Jr.,” a reimagining of the Pinocchio tale told from the toymaker’s point of view. With classic songs like “I’ve Got No Strings,” and “When You Wish Upon a Star,” plus new music by Stephen Schwartz, this version dives into the joys and challenges of parenting. Geppetto quickly learns that the perfect child doesn’t exist, and more importantly, doesn’t need to.

“My Son Pinocchio focuses on the importance of tolerance and understanding, and what makes someone a good parent, and a good child,” says LB. “To have that story told through the voices of children makes the message even more meaningful.”

And the best part? These two stories are told with full heart by a cast of 7 to 17-year-olds who’ve worked their tails off. Cat tails, fairy wings, and all. “They’ve created core memories together and some beautiful art,” says LB. “Honestly, the true stars of this show are the actors.”

So, gather the family, grab a seat on the lawn, and get ready for a night of Disney dreams, jazz riffs, fairy dust, and 58 incredible young performers proving just how big a show can be… no matter how small you are.

“Disney Double Feature: The Aristocats KIDS & My Son Pinocchio Jr”. runs July 25–Aug. 2. All performances begin at 8 pm. TIP Box Office opens at 6 pm, and gates open at 6:30 pm. The show runs approximately 2 hours, including one 15-minute intermission. Rated G.

General admission is $12 for adults, $10.80 for seniors over 60, $7 for youth ages four to ten, plus tax, and free for children three and under, but tickets are still required.

The Theatre in the Park’s outdoor location is north of the main entrance to Shawnee Mission Park at 7710 Renner Road in Shawnee.

Tickets, summer lineup, and more info at theatreinthepark.org.

Come for the kittens, stay for the Blue Fairy… and don’t leave before that special surprise after the bows. We’ll see you at the park.