Dr. Brenda Sue Parkes, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and esteemed educator, passed away peacefully on July 22, 2025, in Kansas City, Kansas, at the age of 85. Born on July 7, 1940, in Taylorville, Illinois, Brenda dedicated her life to the service of others, both in her professional career and her personal life.

Brenda’s distinguished academic journey began with a diploma in Nursing from the Independence Sanitarium and Hospital, a Bachelor of Nursing and a Master of Public Health and Gerontology from the University of Michigan. She furthered her education by earning a PhD in Nursing from the University of Texas at Austin. Her passion for nursing and education led her to a fulfilling career as a Professor of Nursing at Graceland University, where she served with dedication for 20 years, ultimately becoming a Professor Emeritus. Brenda was honored with the Excellence in Teaching Award and served as the President of the Missouri Nurses Association during her career, leaving an indelible mark on the nursing community.

An active member of the Community of Christ, she was a lay minister ordained to the office of Elder and served as pastor of the Shawnee Drive Congregation in Kansas City, Kansas, for two years. Her love for music was evident in her singing and guitar playing, and she enjoyed sharing her culinary skills and knitting creations with family and friends. Brenda also delighted in watching "Murder, She Wrote," and completing word finds.

Brenda is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald Henry Parkes; her parents, Odessa and James Armstrong; her brother and sister-in-law, Leroy and Shirley Armstrong; her brother, James Armstrong; and her stepson, Randy Parkes.

She is survived by her sister Ellen Armstrong; five stepchildren, Carla Parkes, Al Parkes (Jan), Jana Parkes, Sandy Huizenga (Ted), and Darryl Parkes (Karin); her three children, Stephen Leighton, Shawn Leighton (Dale Cleland), and Samantha Parkes (Scott Kang); sixteen grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.

A service to celebrate Brenda’s life will be held at the Shawnee Drive Community of Christ on August 2nd, at 11:00 am with a potluck lunch to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Shawnee Drive Community of Christ at 4440 Shawnee Dr, Kansas City, KS 66106.

Brenda Sue Parkes lived a life of love, generosity, and kindness. Her legacy will continue to inspire all those who were fortunate enough to know her.