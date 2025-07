The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners on Thursday unanimously voted to name the Johnson County Post an official newspaper for Johnson County Government.

The designation means the county will be able to publish legal notices required by state statute for items like construction bids, tax notifications and lawsuits in the Post’s weekly print edition.

The move is expected to save Johnson County Government and its taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars each year.

Prior to the qualification of the Post to publish legal notices under Kansas statute 64-101 in April, only one other publisher, The Legal Record, had proven its eligibility to carry legal notices in Johnson County. As such, the county and other local governments had to accept whatever price that paper charged.

For example, the county paid more than $42,000 to The Legal Record in 2024 for the annual publication of delinquent property tax accounts mandated by Kansas state law. Under the Post’s rate card, the price for that job would have been less than half of what the county had to pay.

“This is a true win-win situation,” said Post publisher Jay Senter. “Johnson County government will be able to save real money, and the notices it publishes in the Post will reach a much larger audience. Meanwhile, the revenue the Post generates from legal notices will help us expand our newsroom to provide even more robust coverage of Johnson County.”

Lower cost, broader reach have more local governments and attorneys choosing the Post

The county commission’s move comes after the city councils of Leawood and Overland Park voted to adopt the Post as an official newspaper earlier this summer. Several additional governing bodies, including city councils and school boards, are preparing to take up similar resolutions in the coming months.

In addition to the substantial cost savings, local governments have been drawn to the Post’s reach. All legal notices published in the Post are available in both our print edition and online, meaning they’re freely accessible to anyone.

“Hundreds of thousands of Johnson Countians turn to the Post for news about their community,” Senter said. “There’s no better way to get a message to the Johnson County public than the Post, making us the best option to meet both the letter and the spirit of the public notifications statute.”

In addition to the county, cities and school districts, the Post is now also eligible to carry legal notices for local attorneys and residents. Since our print edition became eligible to carry notices this spring, more than two dozen attorneys have placed notices in the Post.

To get a price quote and place a notice in the Post, click here.