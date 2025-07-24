This year’s Best of Johnson County Beauty & Wellness winners

Dang, Johnson County — you look gooooood! Thanks, of course, in part to the services of the winners in this year’s Best of Johnson County Beauty & Wellness categories.

From the best spot to work out to that salon that leaves you feeling just marvelous, Post voters took a special interest in these categories, making it among the most-voted-on groups in this year’s Best of Johnson County.

Congrats to these winners in this year’s Best of Johnson County Beauty & Wellness categories!

Best Personal Trainer: Dustin Yantzi, BridgeFit

The passion for helping others get stronger led Dustin Yantzi to found BridgeFit Personal Training in Overland Park. Through BridgeFit, Yantzi has now helped hundreds of people achieve their goals of losing weight, toning their bodies, building strength and gaining muscle.

“Even if they are overwhelmed by their busy schedule or haven’t found a solution that works long-term, we know we can help them get where they want to be,” Yantzi said. “What truly excited me was seeing the joy on my members’ faces when they were able to hike on their vacations, climb stairs without pain, play with their grandkids, experience better mental health, and gain confidence. This fuels my passion to learn everything I can to help people get the most out of life and build bodies that give them the freedom to do what they want and love to do.”

BridgeFit helps people build physically capable bodies so they can live life to the fullest. We believe your health, fitness, and making progress equate to better relationships and experiences.

Best Hair Salon & Best Nail Salon: Elysian Salon & Spa

Elysian Salon and Spa is a full service salon offering a wide selection of hair; nail; pedicure; waxing and full skin care services with our licensed professionals. The salon is strongly dedicated to ensuring you receive the best services. Michelle Angell is the owner and as a working stylist, she knows the value in a great client experience. She takes pride in enhancing her staff’s skills, empowering her team to work together and have fun!

Best Yoga Studio: Breathe Yoga

At Breathe Yoga KC, we believe yoga is for every body – and every soul. Our doors are

open to all, whether you’re seeking strength, stillness, connection, or simply a deep

breath. From Gentle Yoga to Vinyasa Flow, our classes support every level and

intention. Guided by passionate teachers and grounded in tradition, we offer more than

movement – we offer space to grow, heal, and belong. Owned by Kim Claussen, a

devoted teacher and forever student, Breathe Yoga is a community built on heart. Thank

you for being part of it. We’re honored to share this journey with you.

Best Martial Arts: Beyond Martial Arts

Since opening, Beyond Martial Arts has been dedicated to changing lives through martial arts, education, and coaching. At our Overland Park school, we offer a safe and welcoming space where students of all ages and experience levels can thrive. Our mission, “Creating leaders beyond the belt,” guides everything we do—helping students build confidence, develop discipline, and achieve personal success. Through practical training and life skills development, every student gains the tools to thrive on and off the mat.